Why You Need a Roth IRA

If you're one of the millions of Americans who quit their job or made a career change during "The Great Resignation," you may have a 401(k) account sitting dormant. As this is an employer-sponsored retirement account, you can no longer contribute to it, limiting your nest egg's growth potential. One option for making the most of your old 401(k) is to roll it into an Individual Retirement Account, which is quite similar to a 401(k) -- just not tethered to, or sponsored by, an employer.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO