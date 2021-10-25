Rescuers Find Body Of Missing Texas Man In Grand Teton National Park

CASPER, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park announced on Friday that it has reinstated the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement rangers in the park. The park previously used body-worn cameras, but this was discontinued in 2018 “due to significant issues with data storage and aging equipment.” Grand Teton said that rangers again started wearing the body-cams on October 1 as modern equipment has addressed problems that led to discontinuation of the practice.

