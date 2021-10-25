Rescuers Find Body Of Missing Texas Man In Grand Teton National Park

A social media post from Gabby Petito’s father suggests that her ashes may have been scattered at Grand Teton National Park, WABC-TV reports. On Friday, Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, posted to Twitter an image from the Wyoming park that depicted a lake in the foreground and mountains in the background.
MOOSE, Wyo. — Today, search teams located the body of missing 26-year-old Texas man Jared Hembree in Grand Teton National Park, announced park officials this afternoon. His body was found near Uhl Hill in the eastern part of the park. Rangers arrived to the scene and recovered Hembree’s remains. The...
(The Center Square) – Firefighters will conduct a series of fuel reduction projects to prevent wildfires in Grand Teton National Park over the next few weeks, the National Park Service (NPS) announced this week. The projects will include thinning trees and removing low-hanging branches, dead wood and brush from the...
GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming, Oct. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A “highly food-conditioned” grizzly bear has been euthanized in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. “For public safety, Grand Teton National Park officials, in coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, euthanized...
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. - National Park Service officials say they are in contact with a person who was seen hitting a baseball into the Grand Canyon. The incident, according to a statement posted on the Grand Canyon National Park's Facebook page, happened at around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 17.
CASPER, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park announced on Friday that it has reinstated the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement rangers in the park. The park previously used body-worn cameras, but this was discontinued in 2018 “due to significant issues with data storage and aging equipment.” Grand Teton said that rangers again started wearing the body-cams on October 1 as modern equipment has addressed problems that led to discontinuation of the practice.
Grand Teton National Park law enforcement rangers have reinstituted the use of body-worn cameras in the park, as part of a National Park Service-wide initiative to meet the professional standards of modern policing. “The use of body-worn cameras by our law enforcement rangers demonstrates our commitment to responsible public service...
Obey speed limits and stay alert to what’s going on around you when you're driving. You just might save a wild animal's life. That's the message from Grand Teton National Park, which issued a press release reminding people that fall is migration season, and animals may be more active near park roads and can cross roads unexpectedly.
Chris and Roberta Laundrie, Brian's parents, may have given the police information about their son's whereabouts since they wouldn't rat him out without something in return. Brian's parents may have made a deal with the district attorney in exchange for immunity, according to a close friend of the fugitive. According...
If it wasn’t for a police officer passing by, there’s no telling when the body of a 29-year-old woman would have been found inside a police van. The 29-year-old woman’s family is now demanding questions about what led to the woman getting trapped inside the van and why it took days for officers to find her dead.
The family of a missing Wisconsin woman has set up a GoFundMe after the 33-year-old went missing after being seen near Hinckley last month. Ashley L. Miller was reported missing on Sep. 24 when her family found the vehicle she was driving east of Hinckley. There was no sign of Miller in the vehicle, according to the GoFundMe.
A 22-year-old mother who recently found a tracking device on her car was shot and killed while driving on Tuesday, leading police to believe that she may have been murdered by a stalker. Abigail Saldaña was driving in Forth Worth, Texas when she crashed into a sign after being shot, Fox 4 News reported.
As family and friends grieve, the cause of death is in for a 12-year-old taken way too soon while warming up for school basketball practice. As TribLive in Pittsburgh reports, Jayson Kidd, 12, of Bridgeville, Pa., died of natural causes involving his coronary artery, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man who was mauled by a grizzly bear over the weekend near Cody actually killed the female grizzly that attacked him, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Tuesday. Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office’s communications division received a...
Authorities are investigating a crash that killed more than half a dozen horses on a central Minnesota highway Saturday morning. It happened near the city of Wadena just before 7 a.m., when a cargo truck "struck and killed 7 horses" that were on Highway 29, according to a tweet from the State Patrol:
I don't normally wish bad things on people, but in this case I believe the human deserved it. Someone in a car in Estes Park, Colorado thought it would be a good idea to taunt a bull elk with his ladies nearby. That didn't end well for the car. Here's...
People make mistakes and some of them pay for their mistakes with prison time. Although it’s expected those who have served prison time to make up for the time and improve their life once they are out of prison, unfortunately, some of them continue where they stopped. This is especially...
I just wrote a story last week about bears in Yellowstone and the Grand Teton National Park chowing down on berries as they prepped for their winter hibernation. It included a cute video of the bears eating berries. Even though they are killing machines, bears still have some magical adorable factor that makes us love watching them. Especially bear cubs.
Comments / 0