City secretary’s office closed Tuesday

The Williamson County District Clerk’s Office will be closed Friday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for staff training. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers. For more information on the District Clerk’s Office, visit the website at https://www.wilco.org/District-Clerk.
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen will vote Tuesday evening on whether to confirm the appointment of David Mitchem as the new City Administrator. Current City Administrator Dave Van Dee announced in April he would be retiring at the end of October. A committee of citizens,...
Martin County Tax Collector’s offices have now been closed for a week. The tax collector's office said they are dealing with network issues. There’s no word as to how long that could take to resolve. St Lucie County Tax Collector's offices are open and available to Martin County residents in...
Professional office is looking for a hard-working individual for the position of full-time secretary-bookkeeper. This position requires a strong background in bookkeeping and office management. Responsible for city water billing, city accounts, city billing, and collecting for three departments, as well as maintaining proper documentation. The ideal candidate will have...
The Bail Project’s St. Louis city office is closed after almost four years of providing free bail assistance and pretrial support for more than 3,000 low-income people. The organization also worked on the effort to close the Workhouse (the city’s Medium Security Institution) with local activists. The Bail Project will...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Bedford County officials are saying that they have closed the Registrar’s Office due to exposure to COVID-19. Officials say that the offices will remain closed through the rest of the month and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1. No other information has...
GREEN CITY, Mo. — The Green City Post Office in Green City, Missouri, has been closed since the summer due to structural issues. On Tuesday, crews moved in heavy equipment to begin the process of demolishing the building. The post office, located on W. 3rd Street, was closed because of...
The city of Midland responded to an attorney’s allegation that the city did not “authorize” the family access to the police incident report having to do with the death of Jasmine Melendez in October 2020. The city stated that it complied with all requirements of the Texas Public Information Act,...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced Monday that a portion of State Fair Road between Main and Plum will be closed Tuesday for street repairs. Access to the alleyways behind the Main Street businesses in that area will stay open. The road will reopen before the end of the...
DEARBORN – In preparation for the Nov. 2 election, the city clerk’s office will be open additional hours for residents to access its services as it pertains to voting. The clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. for election activities only for residents to register to vote in-person, turn in absentee voter (AV) ballot applications, request an AV ballot and turn in AV ballots, as AV ballot applications have to be turned in by Monday Nov. 1.
Tracy, Calif. – Tracy’s City Attorney, Leticia Ramirez, called a Special Meeting of the Tracy City Council to deliver her resignation and it was accepted by the Council on Friday, October 15, 2021. Ms. Ramirez has served the Tracy community for the last five years and November 14, 2021 will be her final day on the job.
The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Transportation Commission beginning October 18, 2021 through November 17, 2021. Applications may be submitted online, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.
The City of Lima says their drive-thru for residents to pay their water bill is temporarily out of order. Officials say they are waiting on a part to get the service back up and running, which could be a month or so. But if you need to pay your bill, they say residents can still go inside the utilities’ office, put your check in the mail, or drop it in the night drop slot on west the side of the building.
City of Portsmouth to Observe Election Day Holiday. The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Tuesday, November 2nd, in observance of the Election Day Holiday. City facilities that are designated voting sites will be open for voting, only *****. Voter Registrar’s Office. The last day for early...
HOLLAND — Voters in Holland, Zeeland, Saugatuck, Douglas and Fennville cast votes for their future city leadership Tuesday, Nov. 2. Holland's 2021 city election includes the offices of mayor, one at-large city council member, and the Ward 1, Ward 3 and Ward 5 city council representatives. Incumbent Quincy Byrd is...
According to Cloverdale Mayor Marta Cruz, the Cloverdale City Park will be closed for the next two days, reopening on Wednesday, due to the weekend’s heavy rain. Cruz said that after consulting with Hector Galván, the city's certified arborist, the city was advised to close the park due to the park’s oak trees becoming saturated with water. City staff will be assessing the trees in the coming days to ensure that the area is safe.
LIMA — The Lima Engineer’s office wants the public to avoid Union Street between Pearl Street and Wayne Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 26. Crews will be removing trees in that area and the street will be closed.
