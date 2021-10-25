City secretary’s office closed Tuesday

The City of Lima says their drive-thru for residents to pay their water bill is temporarily out of order. Officials say they are waiting on a part to get the service back up and running, which could be a month or so. But if you need to pay your bill, they say residents can still go inside the utilities’ office, put your check in the mail, or drop it in the night drop slot on west the side of the building.

LIMA, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO