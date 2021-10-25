CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Body found in water near park

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 6 days ago
A body was found in water near Kino Sports Complex.

According to Tucson police, officers responded to get the body out of the water near Sam Lena Park.

Police would not reveal details about whether the death was suspicious.

Comments

Barbara Parker
6d ago

What is going on in Tucson ??? I grew up here in the 50s and 60s. We never had these problems. People getting hit by cars while walking among us other bad things. It's terrible!!!!! Makes not want to go out ! Very sad.

ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

