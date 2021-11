Actor and comedian Kal Penn came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in the press tour for his new memoir You Can't Be Serious. The Harold & Kumar star did not apply a label like "gay" or "bisexual" to himself but did reveal that he has been in a romantic relationship with his partner Josh for 11 years now. He also shared the exciting news that he and Josh have gotten engaged and will be married soon.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO