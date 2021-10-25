CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County reports 432 new cases, 10 deaths, & 892 recoveries since Friday

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 432 new coronavirus cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 362,435.

Since last week, there have been 350 new cases in the Coachella Valley.

  • Desert Hot Springs: +35 cases
  • Palm Springs: +22 cases
  • Cathedral City: +42 cases
  • Rancho Mirage: +10 cases
  • Palm Desert: +40 cases
  • Indian Wells: + 1 case
  • La Quinta: +42 cases
  • Indio: +105
  • Coachella: +19

There have been a total of 58,841 COVID cases reported in the Coachella Valley.

Cases in Schools:

  • PSUSD - 9 students and 7 staff
  • DSUSD- 48 students and 12 staff
  • CVUSD- 9 students and 3 staff members
The case rate per 100K for the county increased over the weekend, going from 11.3 on Friday to 11.7 on Monday. At the start of October, the case rate per 100K was 19.3.

The county's positivity rate went from 4.4% on Friday to 4.3% on Monday. On Oct. 1, the positivity rate was at 6.2%.

DEATHS & RECOVERIES

Riverside County reported 10 additional COVID deaths since Friday. This brings the total number of deaths to 5,144.

In the Coachella Valley, there were 8 deaths reported since last Monday.

  • Desert Hot Springs: +2
  • Cathedrla City: +1
  • Rancho Mirage: +1
  • La Quinta: +1
  • Indio: +3

The valley has a total of 1,074 COVID deaths.

The county reported 847 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 344,690 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 33 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations since Friday. The county now has a total of 210 hospitalizations.

At the start of October, there was a total of 347 COVID-related hospitalizations. 210 is the lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since July 26, 2021.

The county reported 3 fewer patients in the ICU due to COVID-19 since Friday. The total number of patients in the ICU is 53.

On Oct. 1, there was a total of 99 patients in the ICU due to COVID. The current total of 53 ICU patients is the lowest since July 28.

Vaccination Data

According to the county, a total of 1,264,250 residents, or 60.1%, are fully vaccinated.

144,144 residents, or 6.9% of the eligible population, are partially vaccinated.

There have been 91,091 booster doses distributed.

Booster shots are now available at Riverside County public health clinics for eligible residents. Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Moderna & J&J booster doses will also be available to eligible residents.

Those eligible for the Johnson & Johnson booster include:
-- People 18 years and older
-- People who are two months or more from receipt of their first dose.

Those eligible for the Moderna booster include:
-- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings.
-- People aged 18-64 years with underlying medical conditions.
-- People 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID -19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings.
--People who are six months or more from receipt of their second dose

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine .

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 10/25/21)

· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 874
Deaths: 11
Recovered: 855

· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 386
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 377
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)


· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 8,291
Deaths: 126
Recoveries: 8,108

· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,545
Deaths: 106
Recovered: 8,410

· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 417
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 398

· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 5,031
Deaths: 81
Recovered: 4,916

· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 326
Deaths: 27
Recovered: 298

· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 1,027
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 1,005

· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 237
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 229

· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 14,278
Deaths: 240
Recoveries: 13,931

· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 4,330
Deaths: 66
Recovered: 4,223

· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,212
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,185

· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 384
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 381

· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 949
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 936

· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,932
Deaths: 131
Recovered: 4,748

· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,669
Deaths: 136
Recovered: 4,508

· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,382
Deaths: 53
Recovered: 1,312

· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 280
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 269

· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 519
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 509

· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,214
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,197

· County Jails
There are 1,102 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,069 recoveries

· State Jails
There are 5,504 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,497 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.

The post Riverside County reports 432 new cases, 10 deaths, & 892 recoveries since Friday appeared first on KESQ .

