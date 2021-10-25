CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton star shares her L.A. favorites

For LA native Joanna Jones, returning to Los Angeles to star in the current touring production of ' Hamilton ' at the Hollywood Pantages Theater is a dream come true.

"It means everything to me to be back here in Los Angeles," Jones told Localish. "I spent a couple of years in New York and that was fabulous but I was always missing home. California has my heart; L.A. has my heart."

Jones is playing the role of Eliza Hamilton in the touring production after having played Peggy on Broadway.

"I love performing to the L.A. audiences, they're amazing, they're excited and they love the show, and it just feels like a full circle moment," said Jones.

But doing 8 shows a week for L.A. audiences can be exhausting so to make sure life isn't all work and no play, Jones shared two of her absolute favorite "go-to" places in Los Angeles when she gets some downtime.

First stop was Leap Wardrobe in Los Feliz.

"I love shopping small businesses and small boutiques because it feels like the clothes are handpicked for me," Jones told Localish. "Leap just feels really unique to me because you never know what you're going to find in here."

Leap Wardrobe, located at 1756 N. Vermont Ave, describes itself as "a unique and varied collection of beautiful pieces chosen with care. New, recycled and vintage."

"Beverly the owner curates it all herself," said Jones. "I say Im going to browse every time but then I come out with two bags full."

Shopping can make a girl hungry, which means Joanna always make a point to stop by her favorite doughnut shop in Hollywood, Kettle Glazed Doughnuts located at 6211 Franklin Ave right in the heart of Hollywood.

"We like to do classic doughnuts but a little turned out," said Molly Jamison of Kettle Glazed Doughnuts in Hollywood.

So what's Jones go to pick when it comes to this delicious and sweet treat?

"I love a glazed moment. You cant go wrong with a classic," said Jones. "They have gluten free options; they have vegan options. Doughnuts make people happy and you should treat yourself."

