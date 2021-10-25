Suspect in Prince George’s County DoorDash delivery driver’s murder arrested
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. - Prince George’s County police have arrested a man who they say shot a DoorDash delivery driver to death...www.fox5dc.com
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. - Prince George’s County police have arrested a man who they say shot a DoorDash delivery driver to death...www.fox5dc.com
please keep locking up these killers but for goodness sakes keep them locked up so we can all live in peace
Your taxes raised this Democrat Voter and his Moms who was 14 when she had him, her Mom, and her Moms Mom, and her Moms Moms Moms Mom........ STOP IT!!!!!!!!.
Comments / 12