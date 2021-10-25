CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchellville, MD

Suspect in Prince George’s County DoorDash delivery driver’s murder arrested

By FOX 5 Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMITCHELLVILLE, Md. - Prince George’s County police have arrested a man who they say shot a DoorDash delivery driver to death...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 12

Jackie Huntley
6d ago

please keep locking up these killers but for goodness sakes keep them locked up so we can all live in peace

Reply(1)
10
Sir
6d ago

Your taxes raised this Democrat Voter and his Moms who was 14 when she had him, her Mom, and her Moms Mom, and her Moms Moms Moms Mom........ STOP IT!!!!!!!!.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for Covid

ROME — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday that she had contracted a breakthrough case of Covid after members of her household tested positive. Psaki was initially expected to leave Washington with the president on Thursday for his week-long trip to Italy and Scotland, but principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joined instead.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
City
Mitchellville, MD
City
Springdale, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Mitchellville, MD
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dusty Baker hopes Astros can conjure some magic with World Series on the line

The Houston Astros have their backs against the wall going into Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night against the Atlanta Braves. If the Braves win, they would capture their first World Series title since 1995. If the Astros get the win, they will send the series back to Houston. Astros manager Dusty Baker has hope his team will come out on top.
MLB
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Second Degree Murder
NBC News

Two dead, 12 injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois

Authorities in Illinois were searching Sunday for two suspects who are believed to have opened fire on a Halloween party, killing two people and injuring more than a dozen. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning at a house party in Joliet, southwest of Chicago, at an event attended by an estimated 200 people, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy