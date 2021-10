The big Danish Fight Night promotion that was set for November 6 in Brondby (on the outskirts of Copenhagen) is postponed with a new date to be announced. As to why it was postponed, promoter and matchmaker Mogens Palle was hospitalized for a while, the EBU was slow in forcing Sandor Martin to relinquish the EBU title and allow Enock Poulsen and Massi Tachour to fight for the vacant title and the IBF didn't give permission for its featherweight champ Sarah Mahfoud to take part in a non-title fight. There's purse bids on November 2 for Mahfoud's mandatory defense against German Nina Meinke.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO