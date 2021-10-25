Missing Wilsonville 16-year-old may be with Lake Oswego man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Wilsonville Police Department and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office are asking for tips to help find 16-year-old Erandy Yolanda Gutierrez who ran-away from home, authorities said.

On Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, Gutierrez left her home, on Wilsonville Road, and has not returned, police said.

Gutierrez is 5-feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, and may have pink shoulder-length hair. Police also note that she is known to frequently change her hair color.

According to Wilsonville police, Gutierrez may be with 21-year-old Amador Gray, of Lake Oswego, who drives a red 2008 Ford Mustang with Oregon license plate 453 LUG.

Police ask for the public to call or text 911 if they see Gutierrez or know of her whereabouts. The public can also call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-655-821, or send tips to 503-723-4949 or visit https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip .

