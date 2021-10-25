Three people found dead at Cambria County home, coroner investigating

UPDATE : Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees released the identity of the three people found dead in a home in Conemaugh Township.

Ruth Kinsey, 68, was discovered in the kitchen of the house.

Richard Kinsey, 70, was found in the living room of the house.

Donald Kinsey, 62, was found in the camper, which was in a barn on the property.

The autopsy showed no outward or inward signs of trauma, Lees said. He also confirmed that they passed away five days before being found. He is currently waiting for toxicology and micrology results.

The death investigation is isolated to the Baker Street area.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees announced that three people were found dead at a Cambria County home Monday.

Lees said officials arrived at the house, located on Bakers Street in Conemaugh Township, for a welfare check around noon. They discovered three people that are estimated to have been dead for around five or six days.

A man and woman were found dead inside the home, and Lees said another man was found dead in a camper inside a barn on the property.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Details are limited at this time, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

