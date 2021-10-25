CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Three people found dead at Cambria County home, coroner investigating

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2Vfh_0ccK3pLs00

UPDATE : Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees released the identity of the three people found dead in a home in Conemaugh Township.

Ruth Kinsey, 68, was discovered in the kitchen of the house.

Richard Kinsey, 70, was found in the living room of the house.

Donald Kinsey, 62, was found in the camper, which was in a barn on the property.

The autopsy showed no outward or inward signs of trauma, Lees said. He also confirmed that they passed away five days before being found. He is currently waiting for toxicology and micrology results.

The death investigation is isolated to the Baker Street area.

The original story can be found below.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees announced that three people were found dead at a Cambria County home Monday.

Lees said officials arrived at the house, located on Bakers Street in Conemaugh Township, for a welfare check around noon. They discovered three people that are estimated to have been dead for around five or six days.

A man and woman were found dead inside the home, and Lees said another man was found dead in a camper inside a barn on the property.

Police called to scene of construction accident in Centre County

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Details are limited at this time, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WTAJ

Church sign shot at twice in Oct., Pa. state police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a church in Markleton had their electronic sign shot at twice in the past month. According to the report, an unknown suspect(s) had shot the electronic sign at Kingwood Church of God Oct. 25. The damage rendered the sign inoperable. They noted the church had […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Tenants displaced after Sunday morning fire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two tenants were left without a home Sunday morning after nearly a dozen departments responded to a fire in Newry. The call came in around 8:22 a.m. on the 900 block of Shamrock Lane. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke where the fire began on the second floor and pushed […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Cambria County, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Conemaugh Township, PA
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Four wanted on warrants in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNT, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office are looking for four people who are wanted-on warrants. Jason Stephens, 36, Somerset Area- Wanted for criminal mischeif. Sadie Johnson, 24, Stoystown Area- Wanted for drug charges. Justin Hurt, 25, Confluence Area- Wanted for hinder apprehension. Eric Barkman, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man wanted for drug charges now in custody

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was taken into custody Thursday in Indiana County after being wanted for a drug delivery resulting in death. Andrew Rankin, 33, of Ernest was charged with a felony count of drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and criminal use […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Kinsey
WTAJ

One person hospitalized after early-morning crash in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials said one person is in the hospital after an early-morning crash on I-99 in Altoona. It’s reported that a car went off the road and suffered severe damage in the northbound lane near the Frankstown exit. The severity of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time. First responders […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Grill causes small fire at Perkins restaurant in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A small fire broke out Friday morning at a Perkins restaurant in Altoona. Crews were called to the restaurant located on Pleasant Valley Blvd. just before 7 a.m. It turns out, the incident was caused after a grill caught fire. Luckily employees were able to put the fire out. Fire companies […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Two men get prison time in police car destruction amid protest

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two western Pennsylvania men have been sentenced to federal prison terms in the destruction of a Pittsburgh police car amid last year’s protests over the murder of George Floyd. Da’Jon Lengyel, 24, of McKees Rocks was sentenced Friday to 27 months in prison. Christopher West, 36, of Pittsburgh was ordered to serve […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Weather#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Cambria County inmate charged after assaulting another woman in prison

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County woman faces felony assault charges after she allegedly assaulted another inmate in the Cambria County Jail. Melissa Garshnick, 37, an inmate, faces felony aggravated assault and assault by a prisoner charges as well as recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and simple assault, according to court documents. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Alleged victim of Somerset County DA withdraws PFA order

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The petition for a protection from abuse order against accused Somerset County District Attorney, Jeffrey Thomas was withdrawn Friday. The victim’s attorney Matthew Zatko told the Somerset County Court that the bond conditions in Thomas’ criminal case provide greater protections than what the civil protection order could provide his client. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man sentenced up to 76 years for 2020 shooting

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man was sentenced Thursday for shooting a woman in 2020 near the Greenwood Sheetz. Justin LeFevre, 43, was sentenced to serve between 38 and 76 years in state prison for a shooting that police say was from a drug deal or robbery that went wrong. The woman was shot […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Don’t be cruel: Bar owner seeks return of stolen Elvis bust

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Somebody who ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog has made off with an Elvis Presley bust from a Central Illinois saloon. The Peoria Journal Star reports that the theft of the King of Rock n’ Roll from atop the bar of Jimmy’s Bar in West Peoria happened sometime between Saturday afternoon […]
WEST PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

‘Use of Deadly Force’ resolution approved in Patton Township

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — New guidelines for the use of deadly force by police in Patton Township have been unanimously approved by the board of supervisors. The decision follows local and national incidents, including the death of Osaze Osagie and George Floyd, which put a spotlight on policing policies. Patton’s guidelines put the highest […]
PATTON, PA
WTAJ

Blair County Food Drive donations to benefit numerous organizations

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– With Thanksgiving nearly upon us, the Blair County Food Drive will soon be accepting donations. The non-perishable food donations will benefit Father’s House Soup Kitchen, The Lions Pantry, American Rescue Workers, Home Nursing Agency, The Tiger Pack Program, Blair Family Solutions, 28th St. Food Pantry, St. Vincent DePaul, City Blessings, Gloria […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Free COVID-19 testing to open, extend in Somerset & Centre Counties

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) announced that a free COVID-19 testing site will be coming to Somerset County while extending one in Centre County. The Centre County testing site located at the Nittany Mall, Sears Auto Center at 183 Shiloh Road, State College, PA, 16801, is open between the hours […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy