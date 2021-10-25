CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
38th Annual College Fair wraps up with 13 area high schools and 80 different universities

By Aliah Keller
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-It’s a big day for many high schoolers across the tri-state area.

The 38th annual Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce College Fair wrapped up with 13 area high schools from West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania and 80 different colleges and universities.

They spent the day getting acquainted all in one space. There were a variety of schools to choose from, including some local, and there was even information about scholarships.

President of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce Erikka Storch is especially happy to help these students ready to take the next stage in their life.

“It’s great. It’s very timely. An event like this brings a lot from all the communities. I think we have roughly 8 states represented. This is a one shop opportunity for students to come get information.”

Erikka Storch, President of the Wheeling Area Chamber Conference

This year’s fair was touchless. The students used their phones to get registered and the information they need.

