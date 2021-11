DENVER — This story is part of a series of statewide ballot issue reviews for Next: We Don't Have To Agree, But Let's Just Vote. Proposition 120 is about property tax assessment rates. That term should sound familiar because Amendment B on the 2020 ballot also dealt with property tax assessment rates. What makes this proposition unfamiliar is that state lawmakers changed state statute earlier this year that alters who this proposition would impact if it were to pass. Because of that, the supporters of Proposition 120 expect to take this issue to court, if it passes, so that all property owners would experience the lower assessment rate, and not just those isolated by the state legislature earlier this year. Clear as mud? Let's continue.

