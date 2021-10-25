‘Easy On Me’ becomes Adele’s first No. 1 on Hot 100 since ‘Hello’

Earlier this month, Adele confirmed 30 will arrive Nov. 19. PictureGroup

When Adele sings, she soars.

The 33-year-old released "Easy On Me" on Oct. 14 and debuted at No. 68 on Billboard's Oct. 23 Hot 100 chart based only on its first five hours of availability.

Now that the single—her first solo release since 2015 and the lead single for 30, her forthcoming fourth studio album—has had a full week, it sits at No. 1 on the Hot 100, Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S.:

Per Billboard's Gary Trust, "Easy On Me" is Adele's fifth No. 1 of her career and the first since "Hello" dominated the Hot 100 for 10 weeks from 2015-16. The 15-time Grammy winner's other chart-topping hits were "Rolling In The Deep," "Set Fire To The Rain" and "Someone Like You."

Earlier this month, Adele confirmed 30 will arrive Nov. 19: