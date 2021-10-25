CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Easy On Me’ becomes Adele’s first No. 1 on Hot 100 since ‘Hello’

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ldlvs_0ccK2Vvf00
Earlier this month, Adele confirmed 30 will arrive Nov. 19. PictureGroup

When Adele sings, she soars.

The 33-year-old released "Easy On Me" on Oct. 14 and debuted at No. 68 on Billboard's Oct. 23 Hot 100 chart based only on its first five hours of availability.

Now that the single—her first solo release since 2015 and the lead single for 30, her forthcoming fourth studio album—has had a full week, it sits at No. 1 on the Hot 100, Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S.:

Per Billboard's Gary Trust, "Easy On Me" is Adele's fifth No. 1 of her career and the first since "Hello" dominated the Hot 100 for 10 weeks from 2015-16. The 15-time Grammy winner's other chart-topping hits were "Rolling In The Deep," "Set Fire To The Rain" and "Someone Like You."

Earlier this month, Adele confirmed 30 will arrive Nov. 19:

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Dolphins Could Trade Former First-Round WR At Deadline

“Pass catchers are always at a premium, and there are a few names out there along those lines. Dolphins WR DeVante Parker, Giants WR Darius Slayton and TE Evan Engram, and Cardinals WR Andy Isabella have been discussed. The Saints and Lions are among the teams I’ve heard are looking for help at receiver.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Defender Available For Trade At Deadline

The 2021 season has not gone as planned for the Denver Broncos. The team is reeling after losing 4 consecutive losses. Von Miller knows that there is plenty of time to turn the season around, but there needs to be a sense of urgency. “We’ve lost four games in a...
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners to decline club option on Kyle Seager

The Mariners have informed Kyle Seager that they won’t be exercising their $20M club option on the third baseman’s services for the 2022 season, The Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish reports. Seager will instead receive a $2M buyout and enter the free agent market. The team won’t announce the move and...
MLB
Daily Californian

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ is beautiful vulnerability

Get ready to reach for the tissues and drink a warm beverage to soothe the soul while listening to Adele’s hauntingly beautiful new single “Easy on Me.” She may not be 25 anymore, but Adele still has the ability to move mountains with her voice. Adele’s new single “Easy on...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Washington Post

Adele’s new single ‘Easy on Me’ shatters Spotify, Amazon Music records

LONDON — Six years since the release of her last album, Adele is back – and within 24 hours she shattered records. Streaming service Spotify announced this weekend that the British singer’s new single “Easy on Me,” which was released Friday, set a new record for the most streams in a single day.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot 100#Grammy Winner#Billboardcharts#Per Billboard#Instagram A
mxdwn.com

Adele Sets New Spotify Streaming Record With “Easy On Me”

Iconic British pop star Adele has recently broke the internet with the news regarding her releasing brand new music. Now, she is already breaking records with her newest single “Easy On Me.”. Adele’s new track broke the global record for day-one streams on Spotify on the day of its release,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Adele Swarms LyricFind Global Chart, Sparked by Release of 'Easy on Me'

Alongside the Oct. 14 arrival of "Easy on Me," Adele's first new song in six years, the superstar singer-songwriter dots Billboard's LyricFind Global and LyricFind U.S. charts dated Oct. 23 thanks to leaps in lyric usages and searches for songs in her catalog. The LyricFind Global and LyricFind U.S. charts...
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ Breaks iTunes Record for Fastest No.1 Song

Fans are very excited about Adele’s new song, “Easy on Me.” So it’s no surprise that the song is already breaking records. @Chartdata tweeted out that the tune reached No. 1 in just three minutes to break the record on the US iTunes chart. Before Adele, the previous record-holder was Ariana Grande, whose song, “Positions,” hit No. 1 in under ten minutes. So far, iTunes or Apple has yet to confirm the new record.
MUSIC
NYLON

Adele Chose To Release "Easy On Me" First Because It “Felt Like A Me Song”

Say what you want about Adele, but the British megastar knows exactly what her fans want. Last Thursday, the “Hello” singer released her first song in six years, “Easy On Me,” the lead single of her upcoming new album, 30. The song is classic Adele in all the right ways: a sweeping, grand piano ballad written for her son about the fallout of her divorce with ex and his father, Simon Konecki, featuring soaring and effortless vocals.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Adele's 'Easy on Me' Off to Fast Start, Aiming for Splashy Chart Debut

One of the rarest events in music is upon us once again. It’s Adele Season on Billboard’s charts!. On Oct. 14, the superstar released her first new song in nearly six years, “Easy on Me.” The piano ballad premiered at 7 p.m. ET across streaming services and digital retailers worldwide, alongside its official music video. (The song premiered globally, so, while it bowed at 7 p.m. ET in the U.S., it arrived concurrently at 12 a.m. in the U.K. on Oct. 15.)
MUSIC
EW.com

Adele's 'Easy on Me' is so popular it debuted on the Hot 100 after only 5 hours of sales and streaming data

Adele didn't need long to land her new song on America's premier ranking of popular songs. With only five hours of sales and streaming data, the British singer-songwriter's latest single, "Easy on Me," debuted on this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 68. Released on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. ET, the song narrowly missed the cutoff for the full tracking week, which ended at 11:59 p.m. ET that same day.
CELEBRITIES
The Spokesman-Review

Adele’s new single ‘Easy on Me’ is easy on the ears

After six long years, Adele is finally back and sounding better than ever. The release of her lead single “Easy on Me” reminded music lovers around the world of her dominance. Within hours, the ballad reached No. 1 on the global Spotify chart with 10.7 million streams. Now if charts don’t convince you of her influence, her music video numbers might: In just six days, the “Easy on Me” video surpassed 90 million views on YouTube.
CELEBRITIES
officialcharts.com

Adele on course to debut at Number 1 with Easy On Me

Adele is set for a mighty comeback this week with Easy On Me, her first single in five years. In its first 48 hours the track has amassed 70,000 chart sales and is currently outperforming the Top 10 combined as its paces towards the biggest opening week for a song on the Official Singles Chart this year. Stay tuned for further updates throughout the week.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy