CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Woman, Displeased With Service, Hit Teen KFC Drive-Thru Staffer in Neck: Police

By Andre J. Ellington
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alexandra Maldonado is facing felony charges after the October 22 attack, including child abuse due to the worker being a...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 43

capo
6d ago

Animals! No upbringing. It’s only take out, if you don’t like it, ask for your money back and go somewhere else. I bet they are so proud of their behavior. They really showed the poor teen how “classy and ratchet “ you are. More followers

Reply
29
Kevin's Back in Town
5d ago

I picture the Colonel spinning like a well-seasoned rotisserie chicken in his grave

Reply(1)
10
George Sandino
6d ago

if you going to attack some one dont use you debit card haha

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Drive Thru#Alcohol#Florida Woman#St Petersburg Police#The Waffle House#Mcdonalds
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
619K+
Followers
66K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy