Florida Woman, Displeased With Service, Hit Teen KFC Drive-Thru Staffer in Neck: Police
Alexandra Maldonado is facing felony charges after the October 22 attack, including child abuse due to the worker being a...www.newsweek.com
Animals! No upbringing. It’s only take out, if you don’t like it, ask for your money back and go somewhere else. I bet they are so proud of their behavior. They really showed the poor teen how “classy and ratchet “ you are. More followers
I picture the Colonel spinning like a well-seasoned rotisserie chicken in his grave
if you going to attack some one dont use you debit card haha
