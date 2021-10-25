Teenage robber turns self in after robbing Kennewick resident at gunpoint

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 17-year-old suspect turned himself into the police earlier today after he and an accomplice allegedly forced entry into a Kennewick home armed with handguns and robbed the resident.

According to a press release from the Kennewick Police, officers were dispatched to the 4000-block of W Kennewick Ave for a weapons complaint at 2:24 a.m. on Monday, October 25. Investigators have learned that two male suspects arrived at the victim’s home, knocked on their door, and forced their way into the residence.

They proceeded to rob the resident at gunpoint and flee the scene. As the victim exited his residence, one of the suspects fired a gunshot at the victim. Luckily, the shooter missed his target and the victim did not suffer any injuries during this altercation.

A Benton County Sheriff’s deputy in the area of the incident stopped a vehicle around the time that KPD dispatch was contacted. Each of the vehicle’s occupants was ID’d and released. However, KPD investigators later made the connection that these individuals are the suspects in this robbery.

Authorities located the suspect vehicle later in the morning and obtained a search warrant for the car at a residence in Pasco. They discovered and collected evidence linking these two young suspects to the crime.

A 17-year-old turned himself in to the authorities and has been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for Robbery to the first degree, Assault to the second degree, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

However, Kennewick police detectives are still trying to locate 18-year-old Omar Solorzano—the second suspect in this armed robbery. They have probable cause to arrest him for the same charges as his accomplice.

Anyone with information that may contribute to this investigation is urged to contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333 or submit a tip online at www.kpdtips.com.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

