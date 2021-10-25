CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Very Likely to Face DOJ Antitrust Suit

By Posted by msmash
 6 days ago

Apple so far has avoided the worst outcome in its U.S. legal battle with Epic Games, but its antitrust woes remain. The Information:. In the last several months the U.S. Department of Justice has accelerated its two-year-old antitrust probe of the...

Microsoft Passes Apple To Become the World's Most Valuable Company

2 replies beneath your current threshold. 2 replies beneath your current threshold. 1 reply beneath your current threshold. I love how Trump pumped $7.8T into the economy in four years, and Biden has put in about $1.2T in the first 10 months of his Presidency, but sure, somehow inflation is Biden's fault.
BUSINESS
US Government Owes Over $100 Million For TSA's Patent Infringement

The U.S. government owes a patent holding company at least $103 million because of the Transportation Security Administration's misuse of its technology for handling trays at airport security checkpoints, a Washington, D.C.-based federal court said. Reuters reports:. In an opinion (PDF) made public Friday, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Doj#Business Partners#Antitrust
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Antitrust Bill

As an attempt to rein in Big Tech, a bipartisan group of senators have begun a new antitrust legislation. The goal with the legislation is to prevent large internet platforms from boosting and favoring their services over their competitors.
AFP

Russian tycoon pays $500 million to settle US tax bill

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov was required to pay nearly $509 million to settle US charges of tax evasion, the US Justice Department said Friday. The banking and investment tycoon paid the back taxes and fine after pleading guilty on October 1 to felony charges of concealing more than $1 billion in assets to avoid paying taxes on them as he gave up his US citizenship in 2013. Tinkov is the founder of Tinkoff Credit Services, which became the popular online Tinkoff Bank, and owner of the professional Tinkoff Cycling Team. The Justice Department said that the Russian-born Tinkov, 53, became a US citizen in 1996.
ECONOMY
Sandpoint Reader

DOJ files suit to collect $9.9 million from racist robocaller Scott Rhodes

The former Sandpoint man who allegedly plagued individuals and businesses around the country — including the Reader and Publisher Ben Olson — with thousands of malicious robocalls is one step closer to paying a $9.9 million penalty imposed earlier this year by the Federal Communications Commission. According to a news...
SANDPOINT, ID
9to5Mac

Latest Apple antitrust case could lead to large fine in Russia

The latest Apple antitrust case could see the company face an unspecified fine in Russia. This follows the company failing to meet a September deadline for allowing app developers to tell customers about alternative payment options. While the potential size of the fine is not specified, the wording implies that...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Russia launches new Apple App Store antitrust investigation

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Russia is the latest country to begin an antitrust investigation into Apple'sApp Store, this one following Apple's alleged ignoring of previous warnings.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Russia opens antitrust case against Apple's App Store

Apple is in trouble again over its App Store. Russia has formally opened an antitrust case into the issue of alternative payments on the App Store. It previously warned Apple would have until September 30 to stop "abuse on the market." Russia has opened an antitrust probe in Apple over...
BUSINESS
slashdot.org

FBI Raids Chinese Point-of-Sale Giant PAX Technology

U.S. federal investigators today raided the Florida offices of PAX Technology, a Chinese provider of point-of-sale devices used by millions of businesses and retailers globally. KrebsOnSecurity has learned the raid is tied to reports that PAX's systems may have been involved in cyberattacks on U.S. and E.U. organizations. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, PAX Technology Inc. has more than 60 million point-of-sale terminals in use throughout 120 countries. Earlier today, Jacksonville, Fla. based WOKV.com reported that agents with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had raided a local PAX Technology warehouse. In an official statement, investigators told WOKV only that they were executing a court-authorized search at the warehouse as a part of a federal investigation, and that the inquiry included the Department of Customs and Border Protection and the Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Motley Fool

Apple Faces Potential Regulation of iPhone Chargers in EU

Citing consumer complaints, regulators in the EU are proposing a common cellphone charger and have set their sights on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers, Neil Patel, Demitri Kalogeropoulos, and Jason Hall consider whether Apple should be worried about this potential new legislation.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Epic Games opposes Apple's effort to pause antitrust trial orders

(Reuters) - “Fortnite” creator Epic Games on Friday opposed Apple Inc’s efforts to put on hold orders handed down in an antitrust trial as a potentially lengthy appeals process plays out. U.S. district Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in September struck down here some of the iPhone maker's App Store rules,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Antitrust Suit Targets Google's Ad Rates: What You Need To Know

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google takes a cut of 22% - 42% of U.S. ad spending that goes via its systems, according to a newly unredacted lawsuit by state attorneys general, the Wall Street Journal reports. The Texas-led suit alleges that Google charges 2-4x for advertising transactions on...
INTERNET
Flight Global.com

American chief pledges to fight DOJ suit challenging JetBlue partnership

“See you in court.” That is American Airlines chief executive Doug Parker’s position on the US Department of Justice’s lawsuit seeking to unwind the carrier’s partnership with JetBlue Airways. Speaking on 21 October, Parker adopted a belligerent tone with the DOJ, signalling no intention of backing down or even seeking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tv20detroit.com

Facebook paying fine to settle US lawsuit on discrimination

Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department's allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs. Facebook also agreed in the settlement announced Tuesday to train its employees...
BUSINESS
San Diego Channel

Water machine company faces deception-related suit, hundreds of complaints received

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There are new details on a lawsuit filed against a water machine company accused of deceiving customers across the country and here in San Diego. ABC 10News first exposed the allegations last year and has a new interview with the Florida Attorney General whose fighting for compensation for the victims. A 23-page complaint details the Florida-based company Trusii's alleged deception and unfair business activities.
SAN DIEGO, CA

