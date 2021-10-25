CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden comes to NJ to tout Portal North Bridge project as infrastructure plan looms

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0JkT_0ccK1SJh00

President Joe Biden came to New Jersey on Monday to push his legislative agenda and to participate in the official groundbreaking of the new Portal North Bridge in Kearny.

The bridge is more than 110 years old and is known for getting stuck, causing delays on the Northeast Corridor. The $1.6 billion replacement project is expected to begin in 8-12 weeks.

Biden said that projects like this are part of an economic tide that will rise if Congress passes his stalled infrastructure bill and the “Build Back Better” agenda.

“These bills are not about left versus right or modern versus progressive or anything that pitches an American against another. These bills are about competitiveness versus complacency, competitiveness versus complacency. They're about expanding opportunity, not opportunity denied. They’re about leading the world or continue to let the world pass us,” the president said.

Still in the balance is the full Gateway Project, which would include a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River.

RELATED: New Jersey awards contract to replace century-old Portal North rail bridge

RELATED: Project to replace aging rail bridge gets key federal funds

While Biden’s appearance in New Jersey was not an official visit for Gov. Phil Murphy’s reelection campaign, some say that the president’s announcing a project that will bring 8,000 jobs to New Jersey can’t hurt.

The bridge project was approved by the Trump administration after years of holdups. Funding continued by the Biden administration under Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Biden is also trying to revive the fortunes of his large $3.5 trillion plan that includes paid family leave, universal pre-K and expanded Medicare benefits for seniors. That program is stuck in a tug of war between progressive Democrats and moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

The New Jersey gubernatorial election is eight days away. Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli said on Monday that he is happy that the Portal North Bridge project is going forward and wants to see it built. He says that he disagreed with former President Donald Trump’s holdups.

But the Ciattarelli campaign says that high-profile visits from Biden and former President Barack Obama in the days leading up to the election indicate that the Murphy campaign is worried.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden reaches new lows as he cedes leadership to far Left

Few days better encapsulate the empty rhetoric and cowardly leadership of President Joe Biden than this past Thursday. The morning started with purportedly huge news from the White House: Democrats had reached a deal on a $1.75 trillion spending plan. Votes on the separate bipartisan infrastructure bill, currently being held hostage by the House Progressive Caucus, were scheduled in the House. Biden was heading to Capitol Hill to close the deal. He had gotten a huge win before his trip to Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
West Virginia State
Washington Post

Thanks to Biden, Trump remains in the game

President Donald Trump’s grip on most Republicans remained firm even after the events of Jan. 6, but his standing with the general population cratered, as reflected by a Gallup approval rating of 34 percent as he left office. Just 4 percent of Democrats and 30 percent of independents approved of Trump as he departed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Biden can only talk about one thing: Donald Trump

This week, the president took a trip to Virginia to try to help salvage the gubernatorial prospects of fellow Washington lifer Terry McAuliffe. President Joe Biden used the appearance to liken the GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin to Jan. 6 rioters, to lie about Republicans supporting “book bans” and to attempt to goad former President Donald Trump into coming to Virginia. (Mission accomplished? Perhaps not.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Hudson River#American#Gateway Project#Transportation#Medicare#Democrats#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AOL Corp

Here's what's in the $1.75 trillion framework Biden is pitching to Congress

Before leaving Washington for an overseas trip, President Joe Biden is meeting with House Democrats to try and convince them to support a trimmed down version of his Build Back Better plan. The White House announced a $1.75 trillion “framework” on Thursday morning that administration officials say should gain the support of every Democratic senator and pass the House.
INCOME TAX
MSNBC

Biden to unveil new framework for human infrastructure plan

President Biden is set to unveil a new framework for his human infrastructure spending legislation that may include $1.75 trillion for things such as universal pre-K, elder care, an expanded child tax credit and clean energy funding. NBC's Monica Alba reports from the White House.Oct. 28, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS 58

Pelosi: In 'good shape' on Biden plan, infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is telling colleagues that Democrats are in "pretty good shape" on President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic policy plan and a related $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Pelosi's comments, relayed by a person who requested anonymity, came in a meeting Wednesday with Democrats. That's as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News 12

News 12

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy