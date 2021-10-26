CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn business owners recall Ida's devastation as they prep for nor'easter

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

Business owners said they were preparing for the worst Monday night as the coastal storm hit the area.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking the October Nor'easter
MORE: Forecast

Ariel Mojica, co-owner of the Ox Tavern in Brooklyn, says the restaurant experienced devastation during Ida, along with other businesses that had never experienced flooding before and are not even in a flood zone.

Business owners placed sandbags under their shop doors and lifted the equipment from their basement in case of flooding.

What’s been hard for inland neighborhoods during periods of heavy rain is backed up sewers, which is what many say exacerbated the impact of Ida.

City officials sent out emergency response teams to clean the catch basins and inspect and clean areas that flood frequently.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

