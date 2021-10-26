Brooklyn business owners recall Ida's devastation as they prep for nor'easter

Business owners said they were preparing for the worst Monday night as the coastal storm hit the area.

Ariel Mojica, co-owner of the Ox Tavern in Brooklyn, says the restaurant experienced devastation during Ida, along with other businesses that had never experienced flooding before and are not even in a flood zone.

Business owners placed sandbags under their shop doors and lifted the equipment from their basement in case of flooding.

What’s been hard for inland neighborhoods during periods of heavy rain is backed up sewers, which is what many say exacerbated the impact of Ida.

City officials sent out emergency response teams to clean the catch basins and inspect and clean areas that flood frequently.

