CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

David Bowie ‘75’ Pop-Up Stores Open in New York and London

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFWfX_0ccK1PfW00

In the five years since his death from cancer in January 2016, David Bowie ’s estate has kept fans captivated with an extensive, tastefully curated series of reissues that have presented a vast amount of material in a non-overwhelming manner. Happily, that same approach is evident in the “ Bowie 75” pop-up stores (so named for his 75th birthday in January of next year), which opened in London and New York on Monday.

The locations function not just as stores — although there’s a bounty of T-shirts, vinyl, CDs, posters, stickers, hoodies and other swag — but also as a sort of mini-museum destination, where fans can watch videos, listen to immersive audio and other stuff (see below), and attend events as well. It is open through late January.

The first of those special events sounds exceptionally awesome:

SUNDAY, 31 OCTOBER 2021, 11AM – 7PM ET: FAN EVENT: Drop By Dressed Up As Your Favorite Bowie! Wow the Bowie 75 store staff and other fans with your best take from any of David’s iconic looks. Don’t forget to share your images and tag #bowie75

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by David Bowie (@davidbowie)

Equally awesome (if less impressive on the costume front) is a reading in early December by Chris O’Leary, whose books and website present arguably the most far-reaching and thoughtful observations on Bowie, his music and his era:

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2021, 3PM ET SPECIAL APPEARANCE: Chris O’Leary takes us inside and behind each and every song in Bowie’s vast catalog by reading from his books Rebel Rebel: All the Songs of David Bowie ‘64 to ‘76 and Ashes to Ashes: The Songs of David Bowie, 1976-2016

“Bowie 75” producer Lawrence Peryer explains the significance of the New York location, which is just a short walk from Bowie’s longtime residence, in the introduction to the booklet accompanying the New York store:

David Bowie spent over 20 years living and creating in New York City. In 2003, he told SOMA Magazine, “I can’t imagine living anywhere else…It’s amazing. I am a New Yorker.” And indeed, he was. He frequented our restaurants, bookstores, and art museums. He performed in our clubs, theatres, arenas, and stadiums. He mourned with us at the Concert for New York after 9/11 and celebrated with us the following Spring on stage in Battery Park, joyously welcoming us back downtown. He recorded albums…made art…raised a family. All here in New York City. Not far from this very location.

Below are descriptions of some of the elements in the store (from the booklet); more info can be found at Bowie75.com :

The CUT-UP Magnet Wall, inspired by Bowie’s use of the cut-up technique, a method of lyric-writing wherein a written text is cut into word or phrase-sized fragments and rearranged to generate a new text. This approach was used on songs as early as Moonage Daydream from the Ziggy Stardust era on through Bowie’s later career, when paper was replaced by The Varbaszier, a custom piece of software David co-developed with Brian Eno and Ty Roberts.

The Custom K2, modeled after the iconic British phone box seen on the album sleeve for The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. Take a picture to share on your socials, but make sure you place a call while in the box…

Be a Bowie, another great photo op. Snap yourself as part of various David Bowie iconography.

I Am a D.J. David’s history with radio in general, and the BBC in particular, manifested in an on-going series of appearances as both a performer and – in Spring 1979 – a D.J., on BBC Radio. Learn more about Bowie’s performances and his time spinning his favorite tracks.

Ground Control. This is where we all get to express our love, admiration, and any other sentiment to David Bowie. Guests of Bowie 75 in New York and London can leave and read messages, shared between the two locations. Visitors to bowie75.com can see the tributes as well.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by David Bowie (@davidbowie)

David Bowie in Sony’s 360 Reality Audio – An Immersive Music Experience . Visit the kiosks throughout the shop or drop into the immersive room to experience the music of David Bowie like never before, featuring mixes in 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive music experience, overseen by Bowie’s longtime producer Tony Visconti. Exclusive to the Bowie 75 locations, updated with new content throughout our run.

Music, Collectibles, Apparel, Fine Art and Photography. In addition to our ongoing curated offerings, we will be announcing limited quantity “drops” of in-store music releases, special edition collectibles, exclusive apparel, beautifully framed and limited in number fine art prints of classic and rare David Bowie images, as well as an exhibition wall and later in our run, Celebration Prints from the world of photography associated with David Bowie.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

Legendary New York Studio Power Station at BerkleeNYC Officially Reopens with Cyndi Lauper and Nona Hendryx

The legendary New York studio Power Station at BerkleeNYC, formerly known as Avatar Studios and the Power Station, officially reopened on Wednesday with a reception showcasing its $15 million renovation, which includes high-end video capture, professional lighting, 360 cinematic virtual reality, and spatial audio and broadcast live streaming capabilities. Singers Cyndi Lauper and Nona Hendryx, both of whom recorded classic songs at the studio, attended the event. Over the years, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Paul Simon, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Herbie Hancock, Bob Dylan and countless others recorded classic albums at the Power Station. Like many major New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘Trap Queen’ Rapper Fetty Wap Indicted by FBI for Alleged Involvement in 100 Kilogram Drug Empire

Shortly before he was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in New York on Thursday night, rapper Fetty Wap was arrested on drug charges and later indicted, along with five others, on a drug trafficking conspiracy charge. Federal prosecutors say the six men allegedly transported and distributed drugs, including heroin and fentanyl in Long Island, according to an indictment obtained by CNN Friday. While initial reports of the arrest seemed to reflect a minor drug charge, the arrest was apparently a sting; Fetty Wap had been scheduled to perform at the festival for months. The indictment, filed Sept. 29...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Mort Sahl, Standup Comic With Biting Wit, Dies at 94

Mort Sahl, a trailblazing political satirist whose biting wit and uncompromising intellect broadened the world of conventional standup comedy, died Tuesday in Mill Valley, Calif. He was 94. The New York Times confirmed his death with his friend, Lucy Mercer. In 1953, when Sahl first appeared at the Hungry i,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
antiMUSIC

David Bowie Estate Launching Bowie 75 Birthday Celebrations

(hennemusic) David Bowie's estate is launching two immersive pop-ups in New York and London next week as part of a year-long celebration marking the late singer's upcoming 75th birthday. "Bowie 75" will see the pair of pop-ups open October 25 - 75 days before Bowie's birthday, January 8t - and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Antelope Valley Press

Dee Pop, drummer and downtown New York fixture, dead at 65

NEW YORK — Dee Pop, a drummer who first found grimy rock stardom as a founding member of underground New York band Bush Tetras during the no wave and post-punk scene of the late 1970s, and who later became an elder statesman of the city’s alternative music scene, died Oct. 9 at his home in Brooklyn. He was 65.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wincountry.com

New York exhibition celebrates David Bowie’s 75th birth anniversary

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A pop-up shop-cum-exhibition in New York is celebrating David Bowie on his upcoming 75th birth anniversary. Located in the Manhattan neighborhood of Soho where the British singer lived, the multimedia experience, entitled “Bowie 75,” will remain open free of charge through January. The date of Bowie’s birthday, Jan. 8, will be marked.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bowie
Person
Tony Visconti
Person
Brian Eno
The Independent

Story of the Song: ‘Jump They Say’ by David Bowie

David Bowie's half-brother, Terry Burns, was nine years his senior. Despite Terry's schizophrenia, or perhaps partly because of it, he was an early hero for the singer. In 1970, Bowie wrote a song for his brother, who had been admitted to Coulsdon’s Cane Hill Hospital. “All the Madmen” is as drowsy as a dose of Librium and helped launch Bowie's first album of the Seventies, The Man Who Sold the World.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Celebrate 75 Years of David Bowie with Limited-Time Pop Up Experience in NYC

Beginning on October 25, 2021, David Bowie’s estate will be launching pop-up experiences in both New York City and London celebrating Bowie’s 75th birthday. The pop-ups will be open up until late January 2022. Located at 150 Wooster Street, the NYC location is steps away from Bowie’s longtime NYC neighborhood. For more information, visit the Bowie75 website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Telegraph

The 'best view in New York' has just opened – I went to see if it lives up to the hype

If you have lived in New York City for many years, like I have, the skyline becomes a part of you and your routine. When I was invited to visit the recently completed Summit One Vanderbilt, New York's fourth-highest tower, I wasn’t expecting much. I felt like I’d seen it all and my assumption was that this observation deck would be another nice space for a view of the city, but nothing else.
LIFESTYLE
marthastewart.com

Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museums#New Yorker#Photography#Bowie 75#Instagram
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes amazing announcement - and we can't wait

Sarah Ferguson made an incredible announcement on Friday, revealing that she is launching a historical romance book club with publisher Mills & Boon. The news comes after the Duchess' own romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, was released earlier this year and became a Sunday Times best-seller. The club will launch on 5 November, and each month the 62-year-old will select a different book from Mills & Boon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Rock Legend Slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Says He's Skipping Ceremony

Todd Rundgren has been an individualist for most of his career, and that's not going to change even though his long-overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is finally taking place this weekend. Rundgren will be in Ohio Saturday, but will be performing in Cincinnati instead of Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is located. In a new interview with TMZ, Rundgren said he doesn't think the HAll of Fame idea works for musicians in the way it does for sports stars, whose greatness can be calculated with stats.
CELEBRITIES
Next Avenue

Is There Big Money in Your Vinyl Records?

'Mighty John, The Record Guy' shares advice on which rock and roll records may be worth a lot and where to sell yours. Odds are, you have some rock and roll vinyl records or might see ones for sale at a yard sale. Wondering whether they're worth much? Some just might have a value of hundreds or even thousands of dollars. But others, not so much.
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

37K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy