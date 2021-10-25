CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Andreas Christensen’s Chelsea progress delights Tuchel but contract talks stall

By Jacob Steinberg
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H8TNj_0ccK1KV700
Thomas Tuchel and Andreas Christensen Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel has revealed his admiration for Andreas Christensen, whose Chelsea future is in doubt after talks over a new contract stalled.

Christensen’s current deal runs out at the end of the season and negotiations with the 25-year-old, who will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from 1 January, have reached an impasse. Chelsea have offered the Denmark international a four-year deal, with the option of an extra year, but there has been no contact between the two parties since August.

However, there is still optimism that Christensen’s future will be resolved. The centre-back struggled under Frank Lampard’s management but has become a crucial member of Tuchel’s squad.

Related: Conte keen on Manchester United job as players doubt Solskjær’s capability

“I think it is important we accept the personality of every player,” Tuchel said. “Some are more loud, some aggressive, some more calm. He’s a calm guy, very intelligent player, and sometimes you can get maybe a bit misled by judging him from his personality, because he is a hard defender and he is a guy who is not shy to have hard tackles and win challenges and step up in games. He found his place.

“He is very strong, very reliable and he has not reached his limits because in his age there is still room to improve. He can be a top defender for us in the next years and hopefully he will be because he comes from the academy. He knows what it takes and he has improved massively so far but it is not done yet – you have to show it over and over. There are big examples in this club of what it takes to be a legend in defence and there is still a way to go but we are very happy so far.”

Antonio Rüdiger is also out of contract at the end of the season. The German centre-back has been targeted by Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus, although Chelsea hope to keep him. Chelsea are also in talks with César Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah over new deals.

Tuchel added that the Carabao Cup tie against Southampton on Tuesday night could provide Saúl Ñíguez with a chance to ignite his Chelsea career. The midfielder has made only three appearances since joining on a season’s loan from Atlético Madrid and is in contention to start.

“These are the moments, in the Carabao Cup, to give some players some minutes,” Tuchel said. “Still, it needs to make sense and we need to be fair to the players in his position. Do we have his position available? That position where he can show his potential and then get better and better? Let’s see.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Man City, Tottenham joining race for Rudiger as Chelsea talks stall

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is attracting interest from two Premier League clubs. The German will be a free agent at the end of the 2021/22 season and will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January onwards. PSG, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus are all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
César Azpilicueta
Person
Saúl Ñíguez
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Antonio Rüdiger
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#German#Bayern Munich#Real Madrid#Juventus
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Don't be misled by Christensen personality

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel feels Andreas Christensen has found the self-confidence he needed this season. Tuchel explained how the Danish international is an example of why you shouldn't judge a book by its cover and why he sees the potential for even bigger things from the 25-year-old at Chelsea in the future.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

'Ziyech’s freedom & movement limited' - Chelsea boss Tuchel

The Morocco winger was not in the matchday squad for the Blues' last league game at Brentford and he was an unused substitute on Wednesday. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes Hakim Ziyech is being limited by some factors as he continues to struggle for regular playing time this season. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Chelsea are 'considering moves for both Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt next year' as they grow concerned about futures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen

Chelsea are considering moves for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt as the Blues look to revamp their defensive options, according to reports. Defensive duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are currently set to walk away for free at the end of this season when their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Antonio Rudiger says he is 'happy' at Chelsea despite growing contract uncertainty as defender insists talks with Marina Granovskaia are for 'nobody's ears'

Antonio Rudiger has insisted he is 'happy' at Chelsea as the in-demand defender stressed that he is fully focused on his performances amid the German's contract uncertainty. The clock is ticking for Chelsea and Rudiger to reach an agreement over a contract extension, with the 28-year-old's current deal expiring next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bernardo Silva’s brilliant start to Man City’s season shows the way back into Pep Guardiola’s good books

One minute you’re starting every week, the next you’re sitting on the substitutes’ bench: such is your lot in life if you are one of Pep Guardiola’s many talented attacking players, all of them hostages to fortune on his roulette wheel of rotation.Unless your name is Kevin De Bruyne, you can never really say you are “in” Manchester City’s starting line-up. But equally, you can never really say you are completely out of it either.As the philosopher Boethius says in 24 Hour Party People, while momentarily down on his luck and homeless on the streets of Manchester: “Mutability is our...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Koeman delighted with Coutinho; updates Fati contract talks

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman was delighted seeing Philippe Coutinho score in Sunday's victory over Valencia. Coutinho struck his first goal of the season in the 3-1 win, a triumph for him and Koeman, who has always insisted Barca keep hold of the Brazilian. At today's Champions League presser, Koeman said:...
SOCCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

41K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy