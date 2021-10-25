CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

LuisaViaRoma Names New CEO

By Alessandra Turra
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b62LT_0ccK0YeG00
Alessandra Rossi Courtesy of Yoox

MILAN — Italian luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma has appointed Alessandra Rossi as its new chief executive officer following the closing of the deal with Milan-based private equity fund Style Capital, which acquired a 40 percent stake in the company.

A Yoox Group [now YNAP] veteran with a broad experience in e-commerce, Rossi, who most recently served as chief digital officer at London’s Tomorrow showroom, succeeds Andrea Panconesi, whose grandmother Luisa Jaquin opened a small boutique on Florence’s Via Roma in 1929, planting the first seed of the family company’s success. Panconesi, who following the operation retains a 60 percent stake in the company, remains chairman of the board.

“Andrea Panconesi and I are thrilled to have Alessandra Rossi appointed as CEO to strengthen the structure of the company for a future listing,” said Roberta Benaglia, CEO of Style Capital, which invested a sum of 130 million euros in the company. Over the years, Style Capital built great credibility in the fashion arena through high-level merger and acquisition operations involving a range of prestigious brands, including Golden Goose, MSGM, Forte Forte and Zimmermann.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EX9hm_0ccK0YeG00

“I am honored to join LuisaViaRoma, the most relevant Italian luxury and lifestyle e-tailer,” said Rossi, who spent more than 13 years at YNAP, including as managing director and president of Yoox and The Outnet. “But most of all to lead the company toward its international expansion, made possible by Style Capital’s investment. I look forward to working with the whole team to write the next chapter of this wonderful Italian story that began in 1929.”

As Benaglia and Panconesi told WWD in September, LuisaViaRoma will make significant investments in two areas: CRM and the IT platform that is directly operated by the company. In addition, strengthening the e-tailer’s role in the international markets is also in the company’s pipeline.

As part of the internationalization process, the company will rely not only on digital and performance marketing investments, but will also try to boost its brand awareness through physical events across the globe, including a gala dinner with a live performance by Dua Lipa to be held in collaboration with Unicef on Dec. 29 at St. Barth’s Eden Rock five-star resort.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Galaxy Universal Buys Sequential’s Active Brands for $330M

Click here to read the full article. Sequential’s active brands have found a new owner. Galaxy Universal LLC said Friday that it will acquire Sequential’s active brand portfolio, which includes the And1, Avia, Gaiam and SPRI brands. The deal, which is valued at close to $330 million, is expected to close by mid-November and is subject to court approval.More from WWDMarc Jacobs Brings Crowd to Bergdorf Goodman After DarkSeafarer RTW Spring 2022Inside Brandon Blackwood's Fall 2022 Collection and First Virtual Fashion Show Galaxy was initially poised as the stalking horse bidder for the brands after it bid $333 million in August. The New...
BUSINESS
WWD

Valentino Appoints CEO South East Asia, Australia

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Valentino has tapped Alessandra Andreani as its new chief executive officer for South East Asia and Australia. Andreani will be based in Singapore, reporting to Marco Giacometti, the company’s chief commercial officer, and she is tasked with reinforcing Valentino’s presence in the region with a main focus on Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and Thailand. In a new role, she succeeds Mika Bailey, who was general manager, South East Asia and Australia.More from WWDDetails at Valentino Resort 2022Valentino Resort 2022Photos of Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's 'Dune' Press Tour Fashion Andreani is no stranger to the area...
BUSINESS
WWD

Loro Piana Names New CEO

Click here to read the full article. Damien Bertrand has been named chief executive officer of Loro Piana, effective Nov. 15, WWD has learned. A rising talent within LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Bertrand is currently managing director at Christian Dior Couture in Paris, collaborating closely with creative and management teams across its women’s, men’s and children’s wear businesses.More from WWDJurnee Smollett's Photo Diary from the Dior ShowFront Row at Dior RTW Spring 2022Dior RTW Spring 2022 Bertrand succeeds Fabio d’Angelantonio, who is leaving Loro Piana after five years at the management helm. According to an internal announcement seen by WWD, Bertrand is...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
WilmingtonBiz

Wilmington-based Firm Names New CEO

A company based in Wilmington recently announced a new top executive. Dave Orr is now CEO of Community Association Management Services (CAMS), a Wilmington-based community association management firm with a presence throughout the Carolinas. Orr, formerly president of CAMS, has taken over the role previously held by Dave Sweyer, who...
WILMINGTON, NC
travelweekly.com

Barbados' destination marketing agency names new CEO

Jens Thraenhart has been appointed CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), the destination's marketing agency, effective Nov. 1. He succeeds William "Billy" Griffith, who served as CEO for six years and now heads WCG Consulting Ltd. and is chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organization's Allied Member Board. Thraenhart, a...
BUSINESS
WWD

The Estée Lauder Cos. Names Peter Jueptner President, International

Click here to read the full article. The Estée Lauder Cos. has announced its successor for Cedric Prouvé, the executive who announced his retirement plans earlier this week. Prouvé will be succeeded by Peter Jueptner, who has worked as president, Europe, Middle East and Africa since 2016. Jueptner’s role will be as president, international, and he will report directly to Fabrizio Freda, Lauder’s chief executive officer.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series As reported by WWD, Prouvé’s retirement will go into effect in June 2022. Jueptner’s current...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Milan#Italian#Yoox Group Lsb#Ynap#Via Roma#Msgm#Style Capital#Crm
cruiseindustrynews.com

Tom Wolber Named CEO at The World

The World Resident Holdings (TWRH) today announced that Thomas Wolber has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for The World, Residences at Sea effective January 3, 2022. Wolber was most recently the CEO of Crystal Cruises and was previously a senior executive at Disney Cruise Line. He succeeds Pamela Conover...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

VacationRenter names Heath Hammett CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, - VacationRenter announced that Heath Hammett will lead the company as its CEO. Under Hammett, an innovator in travel metasearch, VacationRenter will further expand its international footprint while continuing to provide travelers with a personalized search experience and the best rental options. VacationRenter was built inside startup studio...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Hertz Has Named Former Ford CEO Mark Fields as Interim CEO

Mark Fields is an American businessman and ex-CEO of Ford Motor. On Oct. 5, 2021, Fields was named interim CEO of Hertz. Fields will replace Paul Stone, who assumed the role last year just days before Hertz filed for bankruptcy. Stone will remain as president and chief operations officer. Article...
BUSINESS
Appeal-Democrat

Perfect Union names new CEO

Perfect Union, which has a cannabis dispensary location at 311 F St. in Marysville, named a new CEO for the company. Denyelle Bruno, who was awarded 2020 CEO of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal while with Tender Greens, was announced Tuesday as Perfect Union’s next CEO. According...
MARYSVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
PennLive.com

RiteScreen Company in Elizabethville names new CEO

A central Pennsylvania manufacturer of window and patio screens has named Chris Yankowich as its new chief executive officer. RiteScreen Company LLC in Elizabethville announced Yankowich’s appointment on Oct. 27. He also will serve on the company’s board of directors. Yankowich arrives from Dreamline, the nation’s largest shower enclosure company,...
ELIZABETHVILLE, PA
roi-nj.com

CitiusTech names new CEO to succeed outgoing co-founder

CitiusTech, a Princeton-based provider of health care technology services, named Bhaskar Sambasivan as its new CEO, the company announced Tuesday. Sambasivan joined CitiusTech in May as its president. He will succeed Rizwan Koita, co-founder and CEO, and will assume the role Monday. Prior to joining CitiusTech, Sambasivan served as president...
PRINCETON, NJ
bizjournals

Summit Electric Supply names new president and CEO

An established director on Summit Electric Supply’s board will be the Albuquerque electrical distributor's next president and CEO. Ed Gerber, who has served on the board of directors for the last three years, will use his intimate knowledge of the company to lead the privately held, independent company, according to a news release.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WTVQ

DecoArts founder stepping aside, new CEO named

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Stan Clifford, the founder of Stanford-based DecoArt, is retiring. Clifford’s decision comes after 36 years growing the manufacturer of craft, DIY,. and fine art acrylic paints. Clifford has worked to expand DecoArt from its humble beginnings in 1985 to the global company it is today. He...
STANFORD, KY
QSR magazine

Zaxby's Names Bernard Acoca CEO

Zaxby's announced Tuesday that former El Pollo Loco leader Bernard Acoca has been named CEO. CEO and co-founder Zach McLeroy will transition to chairman effective January 2022 after leading the fast casual for more than 30 years. McLeroy founded Zaxby's with childhood friend Tony Townley in 1990. Since then, the...
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy