Little Shop of Horrors is one of the best musicals of all time, a stunning display of special effects, and has the finest portrayal of a sadistic dentist to ever grace the silver screen. In short, the 1986 monster movie about a bloodthirsty intergalactic plant is an undeniable classic. However, it is also one of those films that has two endings, the director’s cut (also known as the original ending) and the theatrical release. Both endings are wildly different from each other, and well, we have an opinion about which is better. Here is why the original ending of Little Shop of Horrors is the weaker of the two and actually almost ruins the momentum of the rest of the film.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO