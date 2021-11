In a major announcement this week, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Bakkt have launched a strategic alliance to make it easier for merchants, banks and fintechs in the U.S. to provide a wide range of crypto services and offerings. The solutions suite has been dubbed, Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS), which allows Mastercard partners the chance to enable their end users to buy, sell and hold digital assets through custodial wallets. Those digital wallets will be powered by the Bakkt platform and will help streamline issuance of branded crypto debit and credit cards.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO