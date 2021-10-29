Watch: Warren Harding vs. Austintown Fitch high school football

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Right back at it, Harding and Fitch will meet for the second time in the last seven days on this Friday’s Game of the Week.

The first time around, the Falcons came away with a 9-point win (42-33). These two teams met last year twice as the Raiders upset Fitch in their playoff encounter.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, October 29 at 7 pm LIVE on WKBN.com (taped delay at 10 pm on MyYTV)

Warren Harding (5-5) at Fitch (6-3)

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 22, 2021 – Fitch, 42-33

Oct. 23, 2020 – Harding, 24-10 (Regional Quarterfinal)

Sept. 18, 2020 – Fitch, 25-21

Sept. 20, 2019 – Harding, 10-7

Sept. 14, 2018 – Harding, 49-14

Last Meeting

-This past Friday, Fitch outscored Harding in the fourth quarter (1-6) to post a 42-33 victory in their regular season finale . Devin Sherwood threw for 2 scores and over 200-yards to secure the Falcons’ 6th win of the year. For Harding, Dalys Jett ran in two scores and threw for another 2.

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Fitch, 31.8; Harding, 31.0

Scoring Defense: Harding, 24.2; Fitch, 25.6

Game Notes

-Last year, the Raiders outscored Fitch in the second half – 24-0 – to come away with a stunning, playoff win (24-10) over the previously-unbeaten Falcons. Brysen Powell ran for 197 yards on 25 carries. Harding’s QB Elijah Taylor threw for a score in the third quarter and he also ran for another (5 yards).

-Fitch has won their last 3 games since falling in consecutive matchups to Masillon (31-1) and Canfield (41-10).

-Before dropping their week 10 meeting at home against Fitch (42-33), Harding had won 4 in a row since opening the season with a 1-4 mark.

Playoff History

Harding Raiders

15th trip to the post-season (6th in last 7 years)

State Championships: 2 (1990, 1974)

Last Regional Title: 2002

Playoff Record: 21-12

Fitch Falcons

12th playoff trip (3rd appearance in last 4 years)

State Championship: None

Last Regional Title: 1992

Playoff Record: 10-11

2021 Results

Harding

Fitch 42 Raiders 33

Raiders 35 Chaney 26

Raiders 27 Mooney 0

Raiders 21 Boardman 10

Raiders 20 St. Vincent-St. Mary 17

Ursuline 50 Raiders 49

Massillon 49 Raiders 46

Hudson 17 Raiders 10

Raiders 55 East 0

Medina 31 Raiders 14

Fitch

Falcons 42 Harding 33

Falcons 17 Boardman 14

Falcons 38 Wadsworth 28

Canfield 41 Falcons 10

Massillon 31 Falcons 21

Falcons 42 Mooney 7

Ursuline 48 Falcons 47

Falcons 42 Canton McKinley 28

Falcons 27 Chaney 0

Winner to play against either Eastlake North or Hoban .

