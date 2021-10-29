CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Watch: Warren Harding vs. Austintown Fitch high school football

By Vince Pellegrini
 6 days ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Right back at it, Harding and Fitch will meet for the second time in the last seven days on this Friday’s Game of the Week.

The first time around, the Falcons came away with a 9-point win (42-33). These two teams met last year twice as the Raiders upset Fitch in their playoff encounter.

High School Football Game of the Week
Friday, October 29 at 7 pm LIVE on WKBN.com (taped delay at 10 pm on MyYTV)
Warren Harding (5-5) at Fitch (6-3)

Last 5 Meetings
Oct. 22, 2021 – Fitch, 42-33
Oct. 23, 2020 – Harding, 24-10 (Regional Quarterfinal)
Sept. 18, 2020 – Fitch, 25-21
Sept. 20, 2019 – Harding, 10-7
Sept. 14, 2018 – Harding, 49-14

HIGHLIGHTS: Fitch vs. Ursuline

Last Meeting
-This past Friday, Fitch outscored Harding in the fourth quarter (1-6) to post a 42-33 victory in their regular season finale . Devin Sherwood threw for 2 scores and over 200-yards to secure the Falcons’ 6th win of the year. For Harding, Dalys Jett ran in two scores and threw for another 2.

2021 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Fitch, 31.8; Harding, 31.0
Scoring Defense: Harding, 24.2; Fitch, 25.6

Game Notes
-Last year, the Raiders outscored Fitch in the second half – 24-0 – to come away with a stunning, playoff win (24-10) over the previously-unbeaten Falcons. Brysen Powell ran for 197 yards on 25 carries. Harding’s QB Elijah Taylor threw for a score in the third quarter and he also ran for another (5 yards).

-Fitch has won their last 3 games since falling in consecutive matchups to Masillon (31-1) and Canfield (41-10).

-Before dropping their week 10 meeting at home against Fitch (42-33), Harding had won 4 in a row since opening the season with a 1-4 mark.

Playoff History
Harding Raiders
15th trip to the post-season (6th in last 7 years)
State Championships: 2 (1990, 1974)
Last Regional Title: 2002
Playoff Record: 21-12

Fitch Falcons
12th playoff trip (3rd appearance in last 4 years)
State Championship: None
Last Regional Title: 1992
Playoff Record: 10-11

2021 Results
Harding
Fitch 42 Raiders 33
Raiders 35 Chaney 26
Raiders 27 Mooney 0
Raiders 21 Boardman 10
Raiders 20 St. Vincent-St. Mary 17
Ursuline 50 Raiders 49
Massillon 49 Raiders 46
Hudson 17 Raiders 10
Raiders 55 East 0
Medina 31 Raiders 14

Fitch
Falcons 42 Harding 33
Falcons 17 Boardman 14
Falcons 38 Wadsworth 28
Canfield 41 Falcons 10
Massillon 31 Falcons 21
Falcons 42 Mooney 7
Ursuline 48 Falcons 47
Falcons 42 Canton McKinley 28
Falcons 27 Chaney 0

Winner to play against either Eastlake North or Hoban .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

