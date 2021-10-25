CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

What is Mark Stoops’ favorite Halloween candy?

Lexington Herald-Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt his weekly press conference on Oct. 25, 2021,...

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Mark Stoops among betting favorites to replace Ed Orgeron at LSU

Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops is among the betting favorites to replace Ed Orgeron at LSU, according to BetOnline.ag. Stoops is tied with Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien for the sixth-longest odds at 17/2 behind only Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin (5/2), Cincinnati's Luke Fickell (11/2), Louisiana's Billy Napier (7/1), and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher (15/2).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Five things you need to know from Kentucky football’s 31-17 loss to Mississippi State

Game day: Mississippi State 31, No. 12 Kentucky 17. Five things you need to know from No. 12 Kentucky’s 31-17 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs:. 1. Mike Leach gets revenge. A year ago, when the former Kentucky offensive coordinator made his return to Lexington as a head coach, the UK defense completely grounded the Air Raid offense. In a 24-2 UK victory, the Wildcats picked off six passes and held a Leach-coached offense to the fewest points one had ever scored.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington Herald-Leader

Three takeaways from Kentucky football’s dreadful performance at Mississippi State

Game day: Mississippi State 31, No. 12 Kentucky 17. Three takeaways from Kentucky football’s 31-17 loss at Mississippi State on Saturday:. Doesn’t mean Kentucky is a bad team. Doesn’t mean Mark Stoops and his assistants are bad coaches. But on this night at Davis Wade Stadium, the shoe fit, something Stoops himself admitted after the debacle. “It’s been awhile since we’ve had a game like that,” the UK coach said. “They beat us in all phases. … We got pushed around. … They outcoached us and outplayed us in every area.”
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Bob Stoops reacts to benching of QB Spencer Rattler

The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners pulled one out of the fire Saturday afternoon in the annual Red River Showdown against rival Texas from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Oklahoma rallied from two separate three-score deficits to stun No. 21 Texas, 55-48, scoring on a Kennedy Brooks 33-yard run with three seconds remaining.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Football
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Sports
WXYZ

'It sucks.' What Michigan players & coaches said after loss to Michigan State

(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian Sends Clear Message After Another Texas Loss

The Texas Longhorns aren’t back under Steve Sarkisian. Well, at least not yet. On Saturday, the program’s losing streak was extended to three games. Texas began this year with a promising 4-1 record. Unfortunately, it’s been all downhill ever since the Longhorns blew their double-digit lead against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy