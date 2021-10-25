What is Mark Stoops’ favorite Halloween candy?

Game day: Mississippi State 31, No. 12 Kentucky 17. Three takeaways from Kentucky football’s 31-17 loss at Mississippi State on Saturday:. Doesn’t mean Kentucky is a bad team. Doesn’t mean Mark Stoops and his assistants are bad coaches. But on this night at Davis Wade Stadium, the shoe fit, something Stoops himself admitted after the debacle. “It’s been awhile since we’ve had a game like that,” the UK coach said. “They beat us in all phases. … We got pushed around. … They outcoached us and outplayed us in every area.”

