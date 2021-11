Ciara and Russell Wilson’s son Win Harrison looked like a little stud as he was captured in a video celebrating Russell’s latest feat in football. Russell Wilson making NFL history calls for an adorable celebration from his family! The 32-year-old athlete became the fastest quarterback to reach 100 wins following the Seattle Seahawks’ victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (Oct. 3), and no one was more excited about this than Russell’s 1-year-old son, Win Harrison. In fact, Win celebrated his dad’s historic achievement at home by busting a few dance moves to Queen‘s “We Are The Champions” in a precious Instagram video shared by his mom, Ciara. See the video below!

NFL ・ 27 DAYS AGO