CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

What Is Your Skin's Microbiome And How Can You Keep It Healthy?

By Lauren DeMello
Health Digest
Health Digest
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's an entire microbiome that lives on our skin that helps defend against harmful pathogens. Proper personal care routines can help protect...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

How Dead Sea Algae Can Revive Your Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The beauty world has made space for a wave of marine ingredients like seaweed, saltwater, fish collagen, and sea buckthorn in recent years. But one ingredient that's been here for a minute, needs no introduction, and has a plethora of skin revitalizing benefits is Dead Sea algae, also known as Dunaliella Salina.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Disorders#Clean Skin#Dry Skin#Oily Skin#Mindbodygreen
Parade

How to Get Rid of Keratosis Pilaris—or ‘Chicken Skin’—on the Back of Your Arms (Yes, You Can Treat It at Home!)

It didn’t take long for Dr. Muneeb Shah—known on TikTok as “dermdoctor”—to pop up on my “for you” page. In that video, Shah, who has over 10 million followers, was talking about a skin condition known as keratosis pilaris. Not sure what that is? Feel the back of your arms above your elbows; are there small bumps there? If the answer is yes, you have it.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

What’s the best serum for your skin type?

A host of exciting new launches is putting serums in the spotlight, but what if you’ve yet to add this under-rated essential to your beauty routine?We asked skincare experts for their advice on how to find the best serum for your skin…What are the benefits of using a skincare serum?“A serum delivers a high concentration of an active skincare ingredient to the skin – the nature of the active will depend on the skincare concern,” says Dr Mary Sommerlad, consultant dermatologist for Vichy which is why it’s so important to find the product that’s best suited to your needs.Lighter...
SKIN CARE
SHAPE

Eczema Shampoo Options That'll Keep Your Skin Happy and Healthy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Some people pick the shampoo they think will provide the best volumizing benefits, others prioritize moisturizing qualities. For people with eczema, simply finding a formula that won't spark an intensely itchy scalp can supersede all else.
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

What Experts Want You To Know About Putting CBD On Your Skin

The argument could be made that CBD has effectively replaced THC as the most famous three-letter acronym associated with cannabis at the moment. But let’s not get the two mixed up. CBD is short for cannabidiol, one of the compounds found in cannabis plants. Hemp and marijuana both belong to the cannabis plant family, and while they have their differences (more on that later!), CBD can be derived from either. The other compound found in cannabis plants is THC. THC gets you high, but CBD doesn't. Not even close.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
besthealthmag.ca

6 Microbiome-Boosting Skin Care Products You Never Knew You Needed

Probiotics can help your skin microbiome, which is a trending topic that’s been gaining momentum over the past few years and is now taking over shelves. A healthy microbiome equals healthy skin, says Jennifer Brodeur, a Quebec-based celebrity facialist and the founder of JB Skin Sävvi. Propelled by a global...
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

#SkinSchool: What dermatologists want you to know about your skin in winter

As the nights start drawing in, chances are it's more than just your body clock that's being thrown off-kilter. Tight skin, rough knuckles, chapped lips? Say hello to winter, about to wreak havoc from head-to-toe. To show it who’s boss, we asked independent dermatologist Dr Beibei Du-Harpur and Dr Justine...
SKIN CARE
sarasotamagazine.com

How to Keep Your Teeth Healthy During Halloween Season

Spooky season is here‚ and with that comes lots of candy. While it's fun to indulge in a treat (or 10), we all know sugar can be bad news for your teeth. Here are some teeth-brushing and hygiene tips from Dr. Manav Malik of SmileWorks Kids Dentistry in Sarasota, so you and your kids can keep enjoying that leftover trick-or-treat stash.
SARASOTA, FL
PopSugar

23 Healthy Snacks That Can Help Keep Your Blood Sugar in Check

Who doesn't love a good snack? Whether you're team sweet or savory, reaching for a nutritious snack can help you combat midmorning hunger or power through that afternoon slump. And if you're living with diabetes, choosing the right snacks can also help you manage your blood-sugar levels. While refined and...
HEALTH
WWD

The 15 Best Facial Cleansing Brushes for Radiant Skin

Click here to read the full article. Whether you follow a minimal or maximal skincare routine, cleansing should be an essential component of your regimen. A gentle scrub with face wash or even soap and warm water will suffice, but your complexion is a reflection of the tools you use to take care of it. For those seeking a deeper cleanse, reaching for one of the best facial cleansing brushes will help you achieve a more effective exfoliation thanks to these devices’ innovative technologies. Boasting soft bristles and flexible, textured silicone touch points, these facial cleansing brushes penetrate deep into the...
SKIN CARE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
626
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy