Saints Make Several Roster Moves on Monday

New Orleans makes several roster moves ahead of Monday night's game against the Seahawks, which sees them get some major reinforcements back in the mix.

The Saints have made several moves ahead of their Week 7 Monday Night Football meeting with the Seahawks. Some of these were expected, but the team officially will have Tre'Quan Smith, Marcus Davenport, and Kwon Alexander in the lineup. New Orleans also called up defensive lineman Josiah Bronson and wide receiver Kevin White from the practice squad.

New Orleans will be without Deonte Harris (hamstring), Taysom Hill (concussion), Dwayne Washington (neck), and Payton Turner (calf), as they were declared out on the team's final injury report from Saturday. In corresponding moves, the Saints released Albert Huggins and Will Clapp.

