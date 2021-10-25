CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists report new hydrogel to protect wounds from germs

By Russian Foundation for Basic Research
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUDN University and Shahid Beheshti University (SBU) chemist together with colleagues from Iran created a hydrogel film for wound dressing. It protects the wound from germs and is harmless to healthy tissues. Moreover, its porous structure can hold antibiotic, which kills dangerous microorganisms and provide additional protection. The results are published...

ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Find New Hope for Defeating Cancer

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the world, although medical researchers find more and more ways to tackle the issue. The disease kills roughly 10 million people worldwide every year, but one of the good news is that at least one-third of the common types of cancer are preventable.
CANCER
WGAL

Rossen Reports: New kit tests for germs inside your home

You’ve seen our Chief National Consumer Correspondent Jeff Rossen use germ meters, testing how germy our makeup is and how much bacteria can be found at the airport and on airplanes. You sit there wondering, how can I get my hands on one of those for my house? You couldn’t — until now!
HEALTH
Inverse

Scientists discover a new factor that affects "brain age"

The concept of “brain age” mixes cultural, psychological, and physical health ideas. That swirl, plus one’s genetics, can help us understand why some centenarians we’ve been lucky enough to know (RIP, Grandma Rawe) still retain so much of the sharpness that made them remarkable. It can also explain why other people seem to fade so quickly after retirement.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

German Scientists Develop a New Breathing Technique for Frogs

Scientists from Germany discovered a new way to harness breathing techniques for tadpoles by incorporating photosynthesis. As we all know, photosynthesis is a process of converting light energy into chemical energy through cellular respiration. To adopt this method to frogs who live a double life in land and water, scientists had introduced a new method by which algae are injected into their bloodstream to supply oxygen.
ANIMALS
MedicalXpress

Preventing postsurgical adhesions using hydrogel barriers

Following surgery within the abdominal or pelvic cavities, scar tissue often forms on the inner linings of these cavities and may adhere to the organs which are found within them. This adhesion occurs in 93% of these patients and can affect the intestines, liver, urinary bladder, gall bladder and female reproductive organs. In up to 20% of adhesion cases, serious complications can arise, including chronic abdominal or pelvic pain, fertility problems or intestinal obstruction. This not only results in increased patient suffering and mortality but adds over $1 billion in additional hospital costs in the United States alone.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Scientists discover tap water produces a protective shield against microplastics

Tap water produces a natural protective shield against harmful microplastics, which can help prevent household products such as plastic kettles from releasing them. That's according to a team of scientists from AMBER, the SFI Centre for Advanced Materials and Bioengineering Research, Trinity, and University College Dublin. The research, published in...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

New 'smart bandages' that tell doctors when a wound has healed without them having to check first are developed by scientists

A new 'smart bandage' can tell doctors when a wound has healed without them having to check first. The bandage, developed by scientists at the University of Bologna, Italy, is equipped with a sensor to read moisture levels — a crucial indicator of if a wound has healed — and transmits the data to an app on a nearby smartphone.
ELECTRONICS
NBC Washington

New Tech Could Protect Kids From Harmful Effects of Swallowing Tiny Batteries

New technology could protect children from the harmful effects of tiny batteries found in common everyday devices like remotes and toys. When Tanae Hall’s 13-month-old daughter, Denym, got sick, she went from one hospital to the next. Denym was vomiting, coughing and her voice was getting hoarse. “It was like...
ELECTRONICS
Newswise

Identification of SSRI-evoked antidepressant sensory signals by decoding vagus nerve activity

The vagus nerve relays mood-altering signals originating in the gut lumen to the brain. In mice, an intact vagus is required to mediate the behavioural effects of both intraluminally applied selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and a strain of Lactobacillus with antidepressant-like activity. Similarly, the prodepressant effect of lipopolysaccharide is vagus nerve dependent. Single vagal fibres are broadly tuned to respond by excitation to both anti- and prodepressant agents, but it remains unclear how neural responses encode behaviour-specific information. Here we demonstrate using ex vivo experiments that for single vagal fibres within the mesenteric neurovascular bundle supplying the mouse small intestine, a unique neural firing pattern code is common to both chemical and bacterial vagus-dependent antidepressant luminal stimuli. This code is qualitatively and statistically discernible from that evoked by lipopolysaccharide, a non-vagus-dependent antidepressant or control non-antidepressant Lactobacillus strain and are not affected by sex status. We found that all vagus dependent antidepressants evoked a decrease in mean spike interval, increase in spike burst duration, decrease in gap duration between bursts and increase in intra-burst spike intervals. Our results offer a novel neuronal electrical perspective as one explanation for mechanisms of action of gut-derived vagal dependent antidepressants. We expect that our ex vivo individual vagal fibre recording model will improve the design and operation of new, extant electroceutical vagal stimulation devices currently used to treat major depression. Furthermore, use of this vagal antidepressant code should provide a valuable screening tool for novel potential oral antidepressant candidates in preclinical animal models.
HEALTH
Newswise

Study finds the SARS-CoV-2 virus can infect the inner ear

Newswise — CAMBRIDGE -- Many Covid-19 patients have reported symptoms affecting the ears, including hearing loss and tinnitus. Dizziness and balance problems can also occur, suggesting that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may be able to infect the inner ear. A new study from MIT and Massachusetts Eye and Ear provides evidence...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Researchers film fundamental life process

Newswise — proteins in a cell are assembled by complicated molecular machines. The precursors of these ribosomes are produced in the cell nucleus and then enter the cell through the so-called nuclear pores. Researchers at the University of Bonn and ETH Zurich have now filmed this fundamental process in living cells for the first time. Their experiments improve the understanding of how ribosomes are created. The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Why do humans possess a twisted birth canal?

Newswise — The relatively narrow human birth canal presumably evolved as a "compromise" between its abilities for parturition, support of the inner organs, and upright walking. But not only the size of the birth canal, also its complex, "twisted" shape is an evolutionary puzzle. Katya Stansfield from the University of Vienna and her co-authors have published a study in BMC Biology presenting new insights into why the human birth canal evolved to have this complex shape. They suggest that the longitudinally oval shape of the lower birth canal is beneficial for the stability of the pelvic floor muscles.
SCIENCE
AFP

Scientists discover cause of Alzheimer's progression in brain

Toxic protein clusters thought responsible for the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease reach different regions of the brain early and then accumulate over the course of decades, according to a new study Friday. The research, published in Science Advances, is the first to use human data to quantify the speed of the molecular processes leading to the neurodegenerative condition, and could eventually have important implications for how scientists design treatments. It also upends a long-held theory that said Alzheimer's progression was mainly caused by clusters spreading between different brain regions in a "chain reaction," as has been found in mice and was thought true of people too. "Two things came together that really made this work possible," Georg Meisl, a chemist at the University of Cambridge and the paper's lead author told AFP.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Monoclonal antibody treatment highly effective at reducing COVID-19 hospitalizations

Newswise — SEATTLE — October 27, 2021 — Researchers published interim results in The New England Journal of Medicine from a Phase 3 study of the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment sotrovimab, sponsored by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline. The study found that compared to the placebo group, COVID-19 patients who received sotrovimab had a significantly reduced risk of hospitalization or death and that the treatment, which was administered by intravenous infusion on an outpatient basis, was safe.
SEATTLE, WA
Newswise

Scientists Zoom In on the Atomic Structure of Artificial Proteins

Scientists have created thin, paper-like crystalline sheets using a synthetic, protein-like molecule called a polypeptoid. These nanosheets are only one molecule thick, with the molecules arranged in very specific ways. Scientists take images of these nanosheets using electron microscopes under cryogenic conditions. Until recently these images were blurry because of the tiny number of electrons that can pass through the sheets without causing damage. In this study, researchers used algorithms based on machine learning to process about 500,000 independent images. The result is the first clear, real-space image of individual atoms in a synthetic soft material.
CHEMISTRY

