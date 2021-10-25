CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Winter Craft Market

By iReporter
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Oakridge School is hosting a Winter Craft Market from 9 a.m. -...

waxahachie.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Winter farmers market opening in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Good news for regulars at the Waukesha Farmers Market — Martha Merrell’s announced they will be hosting a winter farmers market at their business in downtown Waukesha this year. Owners Eve and Norm Bruce announced the news Tuesday on their Facebook page. Although the owner of Chef Pam’s...
WAUKESHA, WI
107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula Valley Winter Market Has a New Home for the Season

The Missoula Valley Winter Market is on the move again! But if you're a fan of the market at the mall you don't have to worry as they're not moving far. Last year was big news when the Winter Market announced they would use the vacant Lucky's Market at Southgate Mall as their home base. There was a lot of excitement about the move as it included more space for vendors and more parking for market-goers. But, since Lucky's is now a COVID vaccination center, the market had to find a new spot for their upcoming season.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petting Zoo#Food Truck#Food Drink#The Oakridge School#Theoakridgeschool Org
KXAN

The Paper + Craft Pantry Supports Local With Their Upcoming Fall Festival Market

The Paper+ Craft Pantry is hosting its first community market since the pandemic. Their Fall Festival Market will feature 12 local vendors and is taking place on Sunday, October 24th from 12 pm-4 pm. In lieu of a vendor fee, each vendor donated to their two non-profit partners: The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Black Mamas ATX. This indoor/outdoor market is free to attend and family + pet friendly!
LIFESTYLE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc winter farmers market canceled this year

According to the release, the decision was made due to declining attendance and limited interest from vendors. “But true to our mission, we will continue to support our local farmers, bakers and artisans by sharing their information on our Farmers Market Facebook page, and through other digital channels where possible,” the chamber said in a statement.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Tv20detroit.com

Holiday markets, winter lodge and more returning to Downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — Winter markets will return to Downtown Detroit as part of Decked Out Detroit, put on by Bedrock and the Rocket Community Fund. In all, 18 local retailers will set up shop for the holiday markets, running Wednesday, Nov. 10 through Friday, Dec. 31. They will be located in Cadillac Square, right next to the Monroe Street Drive-In.
DETROIT, MI
mountainlake.org

Fall Plant & Craft Community Markets, Downtown Montreal

Friends in Montreal! Mountain Lake PBS is a proud media sponsor of the Greenhound Canada Foundation in Montreal. Don’t miss the Plants & Craft Community Market this weekend on October 23 and 24!! As part of Greenhound’s campaign to support mental wellness through plants and nature, these markets will help raise funds for community programs and a healing garden in Montreal. Support local artists, learn about the healing abilities of plants, and meet like-minded people from around the city.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Columbus Dispatch

Fall, winters hours return at Healthy New Albany farmers market

Fall and winter hours will return to this year's Healthy New Albany farmers market after a year off due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Starting Nov. 6 and on the first Saturday of each month through March 5, the market will be held inside and on the patio of the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.
NEW ALBANY, OH
fox2detroit.com

Downtown Detroit Markets popup returning this year to transform city into winter wonderland

The Cadillac Lodge will also be set up, offering a place to warm up, have a treat, and enjoy family-friendly entertainment. "We could not be more thrilled to take over the Cadillac Lodge concessions this year. We’ll be bringing our unique ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ concept from our Eastern Market location while adding some holiday twists to make every drink festive and fun," said Beatrice Wolnerman, owner of Bea’s Detroit and Bea’s Squeeze.
DETROIT, MI
myheraldreview.com

Farmers markets bring fresh produce, homemade crafts into our lives

Have you ever wondered why you come to the Farmers’ Market every Thursday? I would like to talk about why you should be coming to the farmers’ market in a short series of articles over the next few weeks. We have become slaves to the corporations that provide the food...
AGRICULTURE
McDowell News

Find your fresh winter veggies at the Marion Tailgate Market

Looking for fresh veggies in the colder months? The Marion Tailgate Market has what you’re searching for! We will have turnip greens, microgreens and mature lettuce plants for your “winter green” needs. Did you know we accept EBT/SNAP, credit and debit at the market? EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh...
MARION, NC
snjtoday.com

Crafts and Antiques

We’re debuting a new event on The Ave and we hope you’ll share our enthusiasm about it. A large market and demand exists for crafts and antiques. We’re not talking about throwaways and leftover junk, but good-quality antiques and crafts. So we’re going to have our first Crafts and Antiques Show on The Ave on Saturday, November 6, rain or shine, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’re working with a firm that has a large database of crafters. It’ll be a juried show with the firm and Main Street Vineland participating in the selection process. A number of vendors have already signed up, and we’re inviting our merchants on The Ave to participate in the sidewalk show aspect of the event. Be sure to add this to your calendar.
VINELAND, NJ
WCIA

Land Connection excited for return of winter farmers market

The Land Connection now operates farmers markets (almost) year-round in Champaign-Urbana…including the Winter Farmers Market at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana. This market is open Saturdays (starting November 6th) from 8am to noon. To stay on top of all that the Champaign-Urbana farmers market and local food scene has to...
URBANA, IL
On Milwaukee

re:Craft and Relic announces holiday market

Re:Craft and Relic, one of Wisconsin's largest indoor handmade, vintage and upcycled events, will host the holiday edition of their festive market. The alt-shopping extravaganza takes place Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, 6000 W. Ryan Rd. in Franklin. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with early 9 a.m. access on Saturday for VIP ticket holders.
FRANKLIN, WI
hamlethub.com

Winter Wonderland Holiday Market to Benefit to Local Non-Profits

Join Pegasus Therapeutic Riding and Relay For Life of Brewster for their collaboration... Winter Wonderland Holiday Market! Come shop for great gifts crafted by local artisans, purchase snacks by your favorite food vendors, and enter raffles to win exciting prizes, all for two great causes!. Enjoy the beautiful atmosphere of...
BREWSTER, NY
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
68K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy