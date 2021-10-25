Winter Craft Market

We’re debuting a new event on The Ave and we hope you’ll share our enthusiasm about it. A large market and demand exists for crafts and antiques. We’re not talking about throwaways and leftover junk, but good-quality antiques and crafts. So we’re going to have our first Crafts and Antiques Show on The Ave on Saturday, November 6, rain or shine, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’re working with a firm that has a large database of crafters. It’ll be a juried show with the firm and Main Street Vineland participating in the selection process. A number of vendors have already signed up, and we’re inviting our merchants on The Ave to participate in the sidewalk show aspect of the event. Be sure to add this to your calendar.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO