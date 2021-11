While we'll all likely see ghosts, ghouls and goblins in our neighborhoods this weekend, you could also see something pretty cool in the skies here in Minnesota. It looks like Mother Nature is definitely giving us a treat this Halloween weekend here in Minnesota. (Which is much better than the trick she gave us 30 years ago this weekend when the Halloween Blizzard hit the Land of 10,000 Lakes.) Because it looks like there's a pretty decent chance of seeing the Northern Lights in the skies across the North Star State this weekend.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO