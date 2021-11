For many years, the Nissan Leaf was the best-selling electric vehicle in the world. That was until the Tesla Model 3 overtook it. Still, the Leaf has been a major success. Last year, the 500,000th example of the Leaf rolled off the production line. Right now, it's also tremendous value for money. But the Leaf's oddball hatchback styling means it's never going to attain the heights it once did. Perhaps that's why the Leaf's replacement won't be a hatchback but a more trendy crossover. That's according to Nissan's Europe boss, Guillaume Cartier. The crossover will be based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV platform.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO