LAS VEGAS, Nev. – As amazing of a day as it was for the program at the finals of the ITA Mountain Regional, one person in particular was put in a rather unenviable position. Head coach Mai-Ly Tran. She took the job at Colorado State with the intention of making some history with the women's tennis program, and that was achieved this week in the tournament held at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on the UNLV Campus. Not only did the Rams have a doubles team reach the semifinals for the first time, they had two. Then they doubled down and both made the finals, guaranteeing CSU would crown a champion in the field for the first time.

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO