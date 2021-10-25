CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last Kingdom Movie In The Works At Netflix

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of one canceled Netflix series are going to be rejoicing today: The Last Kingdom Netflix series will be getting a movie after season 5 (the final season) streams. The movie will be (ominously) titled Seven Kings Must Die, and will feature series star Alexander Dreymon, who will also executive produce...

