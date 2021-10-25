CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Rules for Choosing Healthy Juices

By Jennifer Benjamin
Real Simple
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a juicery on every corner and a well-stocked beverage section at every health food store, it's super easy to just grab a nutrient-packed refreshment after a yoga class or if you skipped lunch. While a fruit-and-veggie-loaded drink sounds righteous in theory, are juices really healthy? Well, yes and...

www.realsimple.com

shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
Woman's World

This Sweet Fruit Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Within 30 Minutes

Many of us enjoy figs in jam-form when spread on toast or filled in snack bars, but there’s nothing like eating the fresh fruit. Though not as common as some of its fruity counterparts, fresh figs (currently in-season!) have a sweet, floral flavor that can be just as scrumptious. Plus, new research finds that figs contain a powerful hormone that can improve blood sugar levels in as little as 30 minutes!
HEALTH
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
Sentinel

These are the best juices to lower triglycerides

Having the levels of triglycerides in their correct standards has become an essential task for people. Due to the multiple negative effects of having these high levels. This is directly related to the health of our heart with, liver and pancreas. So it is important to know that certain foods, such as citrus , will help us keep them in perfect condition.
HEALTH
EatThis

The One Drink to Sip On to Boost Your Immunity, Says Dietitian

Whether you find yourself frequently taken down by colds and other viruses or are simply eager to give your body a fighting chance at fending off germs when you return to the office and other indoor activities this winter, there are plenty of reasons you might want to improve your immune health. While eating a healthy and balanced diet, getting plenty of sleep, exercising regularly, and taking certain supplements can help bolster your immune response, those aren't the only ways to improve your immune health in a hurry. In fact, according to registered dietitian Sophie Lauver, MS, RD, LDN, NBC-HWC of Plant-Based Perspective, there's yet another means by which you can ensure a robust immune response: drinking smoothies.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The #1 Best Oatmeal For a Healthy Gut, Says Dietitian

Oatmeal is delicious, comforting, and full of health benefits. "It's not only quick and easy to cook," says Laura Burak, MS, RD, author of Slimdown with Smoothies, and founder of Laura Burak Nutrition, "but oatmeal has nutritional superpowers as well." Oats have been known to reduce inflammation, keep you fuller...
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

This Tasty Breakfast Will Help Heal Your Gut, Boost Weight Loss, and Improve Heart Health

We know the health benefits of eating oatmeal for breakfast, but it requires a level of commitment that many of us aren’t ready for in the morning. So, we whip up one-minute oats or instant oatmeal packets, hoping that we’ll still get the same amount of nutritional benefits. However, it may be time to put in a little extra effort: Steel cut oatmeal reigns supreme when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight and improving your gut and heart health. These slow-cooking oats are the least processed and contain prebiotic benefits.
FITNESS
EatThis

The #1 Healthy Snack To Eat To Live Longer, Says New Study

It's safe to say that setting healthy eating habits for a longer life is common knowledge at this point. If you eat a healthier diet, you are bound to add years to your life. But what exactly does a "healthy diet" entail, and are there certain foods that you should keep in mind when choosing your meals? While there are numerous healthy foods to choose from, research shows that snacking on nuts and seeds is linked to a lower risk of death of all causes.
NUTRITION
Insider

20 of the best low-carb vegetables, according to dieticiens

If you're on a low-carb diet, it may be difficult to get enough fruits and vegetables. However, it's crucial you eat enough produce, or else you are at risk of nutritional deficiencies. Therefore, some of the best low-carb vegetables include spinach, cucumbers, and carrots. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for...
NUTRITION
Woman's World

This Tasty Bread Is Better Than Wheat if You Want to Lose Weight and Shed Body Fat

A life without carbs is one that’s hard to imagine, especially if you’re a bread lover like me always reaching for another slice. Luckily, in recent years we’ve learned that bread is not the enemy, if you’re opting for the brown variety. Wheat has long been the go-to alternative to white bread, but we just learned there’s an even healthier option that reigns supreme. New research reveals that rye-based foods including bread are a better choice for weight loss than those made with refined wheat.
WEIGHT LOSS
FIRST For Women

The Tasty Fall Veggie Can Help You Lose Weight, Lower Blood Pressure, and Boost Bone Health

Spaghetti squash is impossible to miss whenever we’re browsing the produce section at the grocery store. The big, bright yellow squash always stands out, but it can seem daunting to grab. Now that it’s fall, though, it’s the perfect time to bite the bullet and put one in your cart. Not only is it super tasty, it’s packed with a plethora of health benefits.
WEIGHT LOSS
eatwell101.com

72 Easy Soup Recipes

Easy Soup Recipes – If there’s one thing we love about cold weather, it’s soup! Simmer up one of these easy homemade soup recipes on a cool day. Scroll down to check out our favorite recipes for chicken soup, vegetable soups, Instant Pot soups, and many more! Enjoy!. Our Most...
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

You Should Be Adding Sugar—Yes, Sugar!—to Your Meat

You know all about seasoning your protein with salt before cooking it. You’ve got kosher salt on deck, you know to pat everything dry before you get to sprinkling, and you aren’t shy with your three-fingered pinches. You’re well aware that a good dusting now means you’ll have to season less later, as the salt will penetrate the meat and let its natural flavor shine.
FOOD & DRINKS

