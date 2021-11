MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — All Mecklenburg County employees will soon make a return to their offices, with new requirements in place for them. In an update this week, the county government said every employee is expected to be back in-person by Nov. 1. The bulletin said about 407 employees had tested positive for the virus since March 2020, which represents less than 10% of all county employees. The bulletin also noted case rates among Mecklenburg County employees continue to decline.

