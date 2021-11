WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reintroduced a resolution honoring Joseph Curseen, Jr. and Thomas Morris, Jr., the United States Postal Service (USPS) employees who died from anthrax inhalation while working at the USPS processing facility located at 900 Brentwood Road NE, which is now named for them. Morris and Curseen died on October 21, 2001, and October 22, 2001, respectively. Norton’s resolution also honors the other victims of the anthrax attacks, as well as all USPS employees for their dedicated service to the nation in the face of threats to their health and to federal facilities throughout the United States.

