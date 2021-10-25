CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deck Fire Chases Rochester Residents From Home

By Kim David
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 6 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A deck fire at a Rochester home was reported late Sunday night. Rochester Fire Dept. crews were sent to 615 7th Ave SW just before 11:30...

