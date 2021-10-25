Deck Fire Chases Rochester Residents From Home

The prep work and setting up has already started for the Rotary Lights in La Crosse, Wisconsin but unfortunately, someone has decided to be a grinch and steal some of the necessary equipment. It's the first time in 26 years that someone has taken from this charity and the loss could be close to $10,000. The organizers are asking for the community to "be on the lookout".

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO