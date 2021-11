Last night, the Lakers lost yet another game as they fell to the Phoenix Suns by a score of 115-110. The Lakers' chemistry has been a bit off so far and fans aren't impressed. Guys like Russell Westbrook simply haven't lived up to their billing, and at this point, some already want to hit the panic button as the team is now 0-2 to start the season. Of course, it's too early to do such a thing, but Lakers fans are always a different animal.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO