WVDOH braces for brisk winter ahead; transportation officials give driving tips

MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Division of Highways is already bracing for another brisk winter.

It’s the time of year they do dry runs and thorough inspections on all their equipment.

They do it now, so something doesn’t go wrong in the middle of a snow storm, like a tire blowing out, and when the time does come, the highway department will be ready to keep up with the snowy roads, especially those busy interstates.

While they’re out and about this winter, DOH spokesperson Tony Clark reminds you to keep some things in mind.

“If it’s actively snowing, just be prepared, If you happen to go out, just be careful. Keep in mind… around any turn could be one of our trucks coming at you with an 11-foot-wide plow just out there trying to do his or her job, clearing the roads. Just be cautious of that.” Tony Clark, District Engineer for West Virginia Division of Highways

Clark also has one more piece of advice. He says if you’re out on a road that looks wet, it might be ice, and you can tell that by looking at the tires in the car in front of you. If you don’t see a spray or mist coming off the tires all of a sudden, Clark says that’s probably black ice, so try not to slam the breaks or make any sudden moves.

