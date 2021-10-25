CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Staffing and supply shortages impacting local businesses

By McKenzie Nelson
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXdbr_0ccJqb1x00

Despite being next door to each other, two Brookside businesses are experiencing different problems ahead of the holiday season.

At Brookside Toy and Science, Holly Pollard told KSHB 41 that she has been ordering items for her store, with Christmas in mind, since April.

"Some of that stuff came right away, but almost every order had a chunk of back orders and those are just now arriving," Pollard said.

Pollard has been putting in a number of the same orders but to different vendors as a back up plan. Due to delayed deliveries, she's been ordering the same items from different vendors in hopes at least one order will arrive in time.

"It's not always the shipping or the production, it's like different stuff," Pollard said. "Every company has a different story about where their things are at right now."

Right next door to Brookside Toy and Science is World's Window, a local clothing and apparel store carrying hand-made items from around the world.

The owner, Jan Buerge told KSHB 41 that she has a lot of product on display, but not enough staffing. Since the spring, Buerge has had a "now hiring" sign posted on the front of her store, but hasn't received any applications.

"We've had a sign out that we've been wanting to hire either full-time or part-time people for months now," Buerge said.

Currently, World's Window has only six employees, and Buerge would like to have at least 11 for the holiday season.

Two months away from Christmas, both store owners told KSHB 41 they hope next year's holiday season is less stressful. While they are hopeful the staffing and supply and demand issues are resolved a year from now, they are expecting them to carry over into early 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

Local toy stores stocked early for Christmas due to supply chain shortage

Shelves are full at local toy stores but, due to the supply chain shortage it’s going to be tough or impossible to replenish sold-out toys. No need to panic, but shopping early for certain must-have Christmas toys looks like a good idea. Shelves are full at local toy stores such...
SHOPPING
Central Illinois Proud

Global supply challenges impacting local school districts food items, technology

Global supply challenges impacting local school districts food items, technology. Global supply challenges impacting local school districts food items, technology. Bloomington High School student receives special college scholarship from United States Navy. P-Town Soup raises money to fight violence. Job fair hosted at future site of Harvest Supermarket on Peoria's...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Brookside Toy
NBCMontana

Supply chain problems continue to hit local businesses

MISSOULA, Mont. — Nationwide problems with the supply chain are expected to last until 2022. Backups are being felt at the local level. Downtown Missoula pet shop Toiffer Pet Outfitter is one business feeling the strain. “My fear as a small business owner is that if these shortages continue, people...
MISSOULA, MT
Duluth News Tribune

Duluth bookstores expect supply chain shortages to impact holiday season

When it comes to purchasing books for the upcoming holiday season, October is the new December, says Bob Dobrow, owner of Zenith Bookstore in Duluth. That's because with the trickle-down effects of the supply chain crisis, there will be no guarantees that bookstores can keep in-demand books on the shelves. Between paper shortages, backups at ports, shipping delays and the global labor shortage, it will be harder and harder for booksellers to get their hands on books as the holidays approach.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Local distillery deals with supply shortages; Owner orders six months in advance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dry Point Distillers in Las Cruces has been dealing with supply chain disruptions since last year and it’s putting a strain on their operations. Chris Schaefer, owner operator of Dry Point Distillers, said he started noticing the disruptions in supplies like raw materials and bottles in fall of 2020. “I […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS 42

Trucker shortage continues to impact Birmingham businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Supply chain disruptions are being heightened by an ongoing shortage of truck drivers. The American Trucking Association says it’s down about 80,000 drivers right now, a record high. This is a trend seen right here in the state of Alabama. Ross Neely Systems has been in Birmingham for over 60 years. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
doorcountydailynews.com

Turkey farmers facing shortage of workers, local stores feel confident on supply

The holidays are only a few weeks away, but national concern over a labor shortage affecting the turkey supply does not seem to be an issue locally. Turkey supplier Butterball has expressed concerns over a shortage of supply that could impact the selection of turkeys in stores this fall. Alex Stodola from Stodola’s IGA in Luxemburg says he ordered turkeys for the store months ago and that all indications are that he will have enough to meet the demand during the holidays. John Calhoun, store manager at Tadych’s Econofoods in Sturgeon Bay confirmed Wednesday that turkey orders are in and that suppliers have not mentioned any word of a supply issue. Calhoun recommends that shoppers purchase their turkeys early and freeze them to make sure they can get the size they want.
LUXEMBURG, WI
ccxmedia.org

Grocery Stores Feel Impact of Truck Driver Shortage, Supply-Chain Issues

It might be harder for you to get some of your favorite items at the grocery store. A global supply-chain problem is one reason for empty shelves. Jim Almsted, owner of Almsted’s Fresh Market in Crystal, says he has a hard time keeping some items on store shelves these days. Pointing to a bare shelf, he said, “this is where all of our box drinks should be, and we just can’t get any.”
CRYSTAL, MN
KTUL

Truck driver shortage impacting Green Country businesses, families

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A shortage of truck drivers could be adding to the reason you're paying more for the things you love, and it's a problem impacting local businesses and families. At Melton Truck Lines, the company has dozens of trucks sitting at a standstill. It's missing workers and...
TULSA, OK
KCCI.com

How supply chain issues are impacting small businesses ahead of the holidays

As the global supply chain crisis continues, retailers are working to meet consumer demand for the upcoming holiday season. "We're trying to stay as upbeat as we can," said Brian Lawrence, president of Emigh's Hardware Store in Sacramento, California. "We're waiting on Christmas trees right now. Hoping they'll get here in the next few weeks."
SACRAMENTO, CA
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy