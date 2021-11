The iPhone 13 Pro Max is great, but will it be the best when Google’s Tensor chip and all-new cameras are making the Pixel phone so exciting again?. Google‘s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are coming soon and while eager shoppers will be tempted by Apple’s recently announced iPhone 13 lineup, it might be a good idea to wait and see what the computational photography king has to offer. Google teased the new devices in August, revealing that the rumors of making it own mobile chip were true. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be powered by a new Google Tensor chip, enabling new capabilities.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO