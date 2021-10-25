Roads reopened after car accident and gas line break in Jenks, police say

Roads reopen following a car accident, gas line break in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks police announced Monday afternoon that 91st Street and Elmwood Avenue have reopened to traffic after a car accident and gas line break earlier Monday morning.

Around 11:00 a.m., a car accident caused a gas line to break in Jenks. Police and the fire department were on scene and diverted traffic away from 91st Street and Elmwood Avenue.

No nearby businesses or homes were evacuated due to the gas line break, according to ONG.

