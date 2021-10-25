CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Roads reopened after car accident and gas line break in Jenks, police say

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCOAB_0ccJpWbP00
Roads reopen following a car accident, gas line break in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks police announced Monday afternoon that 91st Street and Elmwood Avenue have reopened to traffic after a car accident and gas line break earlier Monday morning.

Around 11:00 a.m., a car accident caused a gas line to break in Jenks. Police and the fire department were on scene and diverted traffic away from 91st Street and Elmwood Avenue.

No nearby businesses or homes were evacuated due to the gas line break, according to ONG.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

7-year-old Missouri boy dies after falling off hayride

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 7-year-old boy died on Saturday night after suffering injuries while on a hayride in Jackson County, Missouri, multiple media outlets reported. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy fell off the hayride trailer which then ran over the child, KMBH-TV reported. Jackson County...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jenks, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Jenks, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

1 killed, 9 wounded at Halloween party in eastern Texas, police say

TEXARKANA, Texas — One man died and nine other people were wounded Saturday night in a shooting at a Halloween party in eastern Texas, authorities said. According to the Texarkana Police Department, authorities received reports of a shooting shortly at 11:56 p.m. CDT at Octavia’s Activity Center, KTAL reported. More than 200 people were attending a party when gunfire erupted, according to the television station.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
46K+
Followers
77K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy