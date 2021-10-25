Morgantown woman pleads guilty in Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Morgantown woman has admitted to a federal drug charge, related to her role in a Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Suzanne Adiyeh, 40, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises.” Adiyeh admitted to working with another to manage a place on Willowdale Road, in Monongalia County, for the purpose of storing, using, and distributing cocaine base and cocaine hydrochloride in May 2020, according to a news released from Ihlenfeld’s office.

Adiyeh was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020 as a part of the multi-state drug ring. Last week, another Monongalia County resident, Antonio Buzzo , was sentenced to nearly a year in prison, for his role in the case. Several of other their other co-conspirators have previously been sentenced to prison , while several other woman have also pleaded guilty for their roles in the ring.

Adiyeh faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $500,000.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated the ring. The task forces have members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City police departments. The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Monday’s plea hearing.

