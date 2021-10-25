Virtual public information session to be held next week to consider elementary school boundaries in northeast Baltimore County

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Northeast Area Elementary Boundary Study Committee will host a public information session next week to provide information and gather feedback about boundary options and the study process.

The virtual meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The event will include an explanation of the process, a presentation of data, and a question-and-answer period.

The committee has been charged with creating new attendance boundaries for the new northeast elementary school and a new, larger Red House Run Elementary School. Eight schools that may be affected by the new schools are included in the study: Elmwood, Fullerton, Joppa View, McCormick, Perry Hall, Red House Run, Shady Spring, and Vincent Farm elementary schools.

Those who wish to attend the online meeting may use this link . More information about the study and committee meetings may be found at the boundary study website.

Following meetings through December by the committee and the public information session, a recommendation will be presented in March 2022 to the Board of Education of Baltimore County for a decision.

Photo via Pixabay

