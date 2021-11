Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes! Demon Slayer has been on a huge takeover since the debut of its anime adaptation back in 2019, and has only seemed to grow in popularity despite series creator Koyoharu Gotouge bringing the original manga series to an end last year. Even with all of that said, there has been no lack of new material from the series as its debut feature film, Mugen Train, had been dominating theaters (even in the midst of the COVID pandemic) since its premiere in Japan last October, and now a year later has officially hit a new milestone in its release.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO