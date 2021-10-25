CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Carli Lloyd ends career as most impactful soccer player, man or woman, in US history

By Nancy Armour, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

As Carli Lloyd prepares for her last game with the U.S. women, there’s an argument to be made that she’s had a bigger impact on the American game than any other player, man or woman.

More than Landon Donovan, who is tied for most career goals by a U.S. man and whose goal over archrival Mexico clinched a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup. More than Paul Caligiuri, who secured a spot in the 1990 World Cup for the American men, their first appearance in 40 years. More than Abby Wambach, whose 184 goals are most by a U.S. woman and second only to Canada’s Christine Sinclair. More than Megan Rapinoe, who has become the face, and conscience, of the U.S. women.

More, even, than Mia Hamm, the first real star of the women’s game.

“She’s a soccer icon everywhere in the world,” U.S. women’s coach Vlatko Andonovski said Monday. “I’ve said this before, if she was a male soccer player in Europe, we would have statues of Carli Lloyd all over. Streets would be named after her. Stadiums. That’s how big she is.”

With 134 goals going into her final game Tuesday night, Lloyd is third on the U.S. all-time scoring list behind Wambach and Hamm (158). But the better measure of her impact is the titles the U.S. women have because of her. Or wouldn’t have won without her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44YkSx_0ccJmWQM00
Carli Lloyd, shown at the 2015 World Cup, has 134 goals going into her final game Tuesday night. Anne-Marie Sorvin, USA TODAY Sports

Of the eight titles the U.S. women have from the World Cup and Olympics, Lloyd is directly responsible for three of them.

She scored the game-winner in the gold-medal match at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing , and again at the 2012 Games in London . She single-handedly outscored Japan in the championship game of the 2015 World Cup . In the first 16 minutes, no less.

“She obviously is a big-game player,” U.S. captain Becky Sauerbrunn said. “A large reason this team has been so successful is because of Carli Lloyd.”

Part of what makes the U.S. women so iconic, though, is that they are more than simply their success on the field. Beginning with Hamm and her teammates who won the 1999 World Cup, they have helped change how American society views and treats women, commanding respect and demanding equality.

They have shown little girls and young women that it’s cool to be strong and confident. They have taught women of all ages to recognize their worth and accept nothing less from others. They have made everyone rethink outdated, sexist attitudes.

While Lloyd might not be as visible as, say, Rapinoe, she has played no less of an important role.

In 2016, fresh off the first of back-to-back FIFA Player of the Year awards, she joined Rapinoe, Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan in filing a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , alleging that U.S. Soccer paid the U.S. women less than the U.S. men. That complaint eventually led to the U.S. women suing U.S. Soccer for gender discrimination in March 2019, with Lloyd, Morgan, Rapinoe and Sauerbrunn the lead plaintiffs.

The lawsuit is ongoing.

SHORT STARTS, LONG GAMES: MLB playoffs amplify game's pitching crisis. Where will it go from here?

MIKE JONES: Once the focal point of scrutiny, Derek Carr is lifting Raiders after Jon Gruden controversy

"I think,” Lloyd said in 2016, “that we've proven our worth over the years.”

When a U.S. Soccer attorney asked Lloyd during a deposition if the U.S. women could be competitive against men’s teams, she refused to be embarrassed or apologetic.

“Shall we fight it out to see who wins and then we get paid more?” Lloyd responded.

When the attorney replied that that would be quite the show, Lloyd retorted, “Might be some injuries there.”

“I was a player who grew up with not many live female role models,” Lloyd said Monday. “Hopefully my story can help inspire several generations to come, to know that, ultimately, it’s up to you. It’s up to the individual how far you want to take your career, how far you want to go in life.”

And how long you want to do it.

Lloyd turned 39 just before the Tokyo Olympics began, yet she remains as effective and productive as some players half her age because of her work ethic and relentless training regimen . No one is showing her the door. She opened it herself and is walking through it willingly, content to go out on her terms and at a time of her choosing.

Lloyd leaves a considerable legacy, on the U.S. women, American soccer and society overall. No other player has done more.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy  Armour on Twitter @nrarmour.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carli Lloyd ends career as most impactful soccer player, man or woman, in US history

Comments / 1

Related
inquirer.com

Carli Lloyd reflects on the cost of greatness as her career ends

For nearly 20 years, Carli Lloyd has been defined by her competitive drive. All those training days spent grinding away, as the title of her 2015 memoir put it, When Nobody Was Watching. All those years playing for Delran High, Rutgers, and seven professional teams across three leagues. All those U.S. national team practices that are often harder than games, leading to the second-most international games played by any women’s player.
FIFA
Washington Post

Carli Lloyd, forever fixated on greatness, ends her brilliant USWNT career

On Sunday night, 48 hours before she would make her 316th and final appearance for the U.S. women’s national soccer team, Carli Lloyd and some teammates attended a Rolling Stones concert in Minneapolis. At 39, Lloyd is half Mick Jagger’s age, a gap that, while she marveled at the frontman,...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Landon Donovan
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Abby Wambach
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
Person
Mia Hamm
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
Winchester Star

After decorated career, Lloyd will savor final game with US

Reality is starting to set in for Carli Lloyd, who plays her last game for the United States on Tuesday night. Lloyd, who memorably scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory in the 2015 Women's World Cup final, is retiring from soccer after a decorated career that includes two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals.
SOCCER
fox9.com

Fans celebrate US Soccer legend Carli Lloyd’s retirement game in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - On Tuesday, the U.S. Women’s Soccer team played an exhibition game against Korea Republic at Allianz Field. The game marked the end of U.S. Soccer legend Carli Lloyd’s career. "I’m most excited for Carli Llody’s last game because I think she’s a really cool...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer#U S Soccer#Soccer Players#American#Lloyd Is#Usa Today Sports Of
AOL Corp

USWNT legend Carli Lloyd calls it a career with emotional exit from final match

One of the most decorated careers in soccer history has officially come to a close. Carli Lloyd, a fixture on the USWNT for the past 15 years, played her farewell match in a friendly against South Korea on Tuesday. While she finished scoreless, she still delivered the moment of the match when she was pulled in the 66th minute.
FIFA
ESPN

Carli Lloyd ends USWNT career with thumping win over South Korea

United States women's national team legend Carli Lloyd signed off on her international career in emphatic style on Tuesday night at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a 6-0 win over South Korea. Lloyd, who memorably scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory in...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
USA Today
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
FIFA
fastphillysports.com

PHILLY LEGEND CARLI LLOYD SAYS SO LONG TO WORLD SOCCER!

South Jersey’s Carli Lloyd has become a soccer legend, and she said good-bye to her international career in style in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a 6-0 win over South Korea. Lloyd, who memorably scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final, is hanging up the boots after a decorated career that includes two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals.
SOCCER
newyorkredbulls.com

Red Bulls to Honor Carli Lloyd's Career

On October 30, the New York Red Bulls will honor Carli Lloyd's amazing career. There will be a pre-match celebration before kickoff. First 5,000 fans will receive a commemorative poster.
MLS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

288K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy