CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gov. Edwards to travel to Scotland for UN climate change conference

By Allison Bruhl
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKh6V_0ccJmLxb00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards will be traveling to Scotland to take part in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) on behalf of Louisiana.

The conference begins on Oct. 31 through Nov. 4. Edwards and his team will be discussing climate change, clean energy and the creation of sustainable communities.

“No state in our nation is more affected by climate change than Louisiana, but it’s also true that no state is better positioned to be part of the solution to the problems facing our world,” Gov. Edwards said. “In Glasgow, we will have the opportunity to meet people from all over the world, representing different governments, but also corporations and different sectors of the clean energy movement. Make no mistake: an industry-wide transition to cleaner, less environmentally impactful energy production and utilization is going to happen regardless of if Louisiana participates, so it’s best that Louisiana be a leader in this space. For my part, I want world leaders to know that in Louisiana we have the most productive manufacturing workforce in the nation, a workforce that makes essential products that drive the global economy, and a workforce that is ready to make those products but with a greater reduced carbon footprint. This same workforce can build wind farms, run solar projects, drill class six wells, and work at blue hydrogen facilities like the Air Products investment announced last week. We will focus on securing new investments for economic development, job creation and greenhouse gas reductions to navigate through the energy transition and to a better, cleaner future.”

Gov. Edwards joins ‘Race to Zero’ campaign, shares how Louisiana fights climate change

Several weeks ago, Edwards announced that Louisiana had joined the “Race to Zero” campaign . The global campaign is a commitment by thousands of government, higher education institutions and businesses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Edwards has also recently announced a $4.5 billion clean energy megaproject in Ascension Parish , calling it “the largest permanent carbon dioxide sequestration endeavor to date.” The project is expected to bring in 600 jobs and 2,000 construction jobs within the next three years.

WATCH: Gov. Edwards joins leaders in panel discussion about climate change

“Louisiana’s geology and existing industry base position us to be a major hub for carbon management projects and activity, and we have been among the leaders in championing initiatives to promote carbon management though Carbon Capture and Sequestration,” said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Tom Harris. “Carbon management is increasingly a simple fact of doing business in the world economy now, and CCS can and should be one of the key tools we use as we transition from the fuels and practices we have known to what comes next.”

Edwards aims to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 .

For more about Edwards’s upcoming trip to COP26, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Analysis: Lawmakers might redraw Louisiana Supreme Court map

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are trying to wade into a political thicket they haven’t braved in nearly 25 years: the redrawing of maps setting the state’s Supreme Court districts. The hurdle for a successful redesign is high. Prior discussions across the last two decades about remapping the Louisiana Supreme Court collapsed in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

St. Landry parish drops mask mandate from public buildings

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KLFY)– St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard announced that masks will nolonger be required to enter the Courthouse or any other Parish buildings due to the Governor’smandate. Governor John Bel Edwards has announced the lift of the mask mandate with the exception of K-12 schools as the fourth COVID-19 surge slows. School […]
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Carbon Capture#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Un#Air Products
KLFY News 10

Is a Snapchat message making schools all over the country lockdown?

(KLFY) — What appears to be a Snapchat message that contains generalized threats has caused multiple high schools to lockdown all over the country this week, including four in South Louisiana on Thursday and Friday. Jennings High School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a screenshot of a social media post that police believe originated […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana Health Connections invests $1.5 million toward health equity

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Healthcare Connections is partnering with higher education outlets across the state to fund a $1.5 million program to eliminate health disparities and create a more inclusive, representative healthcare system. “Equity looks like, to me, that we both walk into the same clinic regardless of our race, color, or what […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Federal agency sues Louisiana company over hair discrimination

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) – The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s New Orleans office (EEOC) filed a suit against Shreveport-based American Screening LLC this week for allegedly violating the civil rights of an African American employee when it fired her for wearing her hair naturally. The EEOC lawsuit explains that in 2018, American Screening, which […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

2K+
Followers
728
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy