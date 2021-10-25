KeyBanc Lifts Fortinet Price Target Price By 14%

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.03% to 35,721.05 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 15,437.03. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.08% to 4,592.96. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,685,140 cases with around 763,780 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,246,150 cases and 457,220 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,781,430 COVID-19 cases with 607,120 deaths. In total, there were at least 246,409,210 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,998,850 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
