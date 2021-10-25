CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KeyBanc Lifts Fortinet Price Target Price By 14%

By Anusuya Lahiri
 6 days ago
KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits raised the price target on Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to $370 from $324, implying 11.5% upside, and reiterated an Overweight. The rating follows vigorous Q3 checks, the expectation...

The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Arista should see an uptick in demand as cloud computing becomes more popular. The Trade Desk should benefit as ad spend shifts to programmatic platforms. The stock market is among the best ways to build wealth, but there's no one-size-fits-all strategy. For instance, an exchange traded fund (ETF) offers instant diversification, and buying an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 is a simple way to generate solid returns.
ambcrypto.com

These are the next target price levels for Ethereum

Ethereum the undisputed king of the altcoin market finally breached its previous ATH of $4380 and pushed through the $4,400 mark making a new ATH on 29 October, 2021. With ETH achieving a new all-time high the market’s anticipation of the coin’s future price movement heightened. While a recent survey...
The Motley Fool

This Stock Has Doubled in a Year, and It Is About to Fly Higher

The IoT business has been a key catalyst for Synaptics. Recent design wins indicate that the company's revenue could keep growing. With a relatively cheap valuation, investors should consider buying now. Shares of Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) have rewarded investors handsomely over the past year. The company's shift from the commoditized...
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Oppenheimer boosted the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) from $165 to $170. Apple shares fell 3.6% to $147.12 in pre-market trading. Barclays lowered Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) price target from $135 to $128. Starbucks shares fell 4.8% to $107.75 in pre-market trading. Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for...
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for First Business Financial (FBIZ)?

Q Does First Business Financial (FBIZ) pay a dividend?. The next First Business Financial (FBIZ) dividend date is projected to be 2021-11-05. When is First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ) reporting earnings?. A. First Business Financial’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $January 27, 2022. Q. Is First Business Financial (FBIZ)...
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for IntriCon (IIN)?

There are no upcoming dividends for IntriCon. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on September 12, 2001. IntriCon’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 8, 2021. Q. Is IntriCon (IIN) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for IntriCon. Q. What sector and...
Benzinga

Why Are Alibaba Shares Trading Lower Today?

China market watchdog State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) expects more from "super-large platforms" like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), Meituan (OTC: MPNGF) (OTC: MPNGY) in data protection, treatment of workers, and fair competition, Reuters reports. The super large platforms definition includes over 500...
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Unum

In the current market session, Unum Inc. (NYSE:UNM) is trading at $26.06, after a 2.79% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock went up by 0.82%, and in the past year, by 40.80%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
Benzinga

W W Grainger Stock Surges As Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 11.7% year-over-year to $3.37 billion, +11.9% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $3.32 billion. High-Touch Solutions segment daily sales were up 12%, and Endless Assortment segment daily sales growth was 12.7%. Adjusted EPS improved to $5.65...
Benzinga

Balchem Clocks 13% Sales Growth In Q3, Tops Consensus

Balchem Corp (NASDAQ: BCPC) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 13% year-on-year, to $197.87 million, beating the analyst consensus of $196.13 million. Sales from Human Nutrition and Health segment rose 7.3% Y/Y to $111.2 million, Animal Nutrition and Health increased 21.2% to $56.2 million, and Specialty Products grew 20% to $27.6 million.
Benzinga

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.3% year-on-year, to $2.11 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $2.14 billion. Revenue, excluding billable expenses, grew 3.6%. Operating costs and expenses rose 4.2% Y/Y to $1.8 billion. The operating margin was 10.3%, and operating income for...
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares increased by 6.74% to $5.92 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 4.3K shares is 27.63% of Kingstone Companies’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Regional Management

Right now, Regional Management Inc. (NYSE:RM) share price is at $51.27, after a 1.09% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 10.01%, but in the past year, spiked by 152.84%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Gold Down 1%; A10 Networks Shares Gain Following Q3 Results

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.03% to 35,721.05 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 15,437.03. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.08% to 4,592.96. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,685,140 cases with around 763,780 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,246,150 cases and 457,220 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,781,430 COVID-19 cases with 607,120 deaths. In total, there were at least 246,409,210 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,998,850 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Bitcoin Mining Stock Greenidge Generation Holdings Today?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) is trading significantly higher Friday following notable options activity and bullish commentary from traders on Twitter. Friday's trading volume was around 18 million at publication time, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Greenidge Generation Holdings is trending across social media platforms. It was the top...
Benzinga

Benzinga

